Mitchell Pearce deserves his shot at Origin redemption
Half of you may be wiping tears of laughter from your eyes right now while the other half are probably screaming abuse at their screen, but please hear me out.
Origin I is just two weeks ago – that means the selection drama is only set to get more exciting.
New South Wales enter this series as warm favourites, but coach Brad Fittler’s has a tough to decision make in the halves given the iffy club form of last year’s winning pair in James Maloney and Nathan Cleary.
Souths coach Wayne Bennett offered a blunt assessment of that duo’s form on the weekend saying, “I’ll say what no-one else wants to say. They cannot pick the two halfbacks and five-eighth from last year.”
So, who takes the coveted halves jerseys?
We got Tim Gore on the line on the latest episode of Game of Codes to look through the Blues’ options ahead of a series they’re heavily favoured to win.
Can Cleary hold his spot? Is Mitchell Pearce doing enough to earn a recall? Can Adam Reynolds or Chad Townsend get the nod?
Listen to the discussion:
That wasn’t the only point of discussion. Gore and the team also ran through who lines up alongside the halfback as the all-important five-eighth, who lines up alongside Latrell Mitchell at centre and – of course – the big question; who actually takes Game 1?
Mitchell Pearce admits he feels sorry for incumbent NSW halfback Nathan Cleary and believes the Penrith No. 7 should retain his State of Origin jersey.
It’s been billed as the ‘unloseable’ series for New South Wales, but recent injury and form dramas threaten to wreak havoc at the selection table for Brad Fittler.