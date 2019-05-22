Origin I is just two weeks ago – that means the selection drama is only set to get more exciting.

New South Wales enter this series as warm favourites, but coach Brad Fittler’s has a tough to decision make in the halves given the iffy club form of last year’s winning pair in James Maloney and Nathan Cleary.

Souths coach Wayne Bennett offered a blunt assessment of that duo’s form on the weekend saying, “I’ll say what no-one else wants to say. They cannot pick the two halfbacks and five-eighth from last year.”

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

So, who takes the coveted halves jerseys?

We got Tim Gore on the line on the latest episode of Game of Codes to look through the Blues’ options ahead of a series they’re heavily favoured to win.

Can Cleary hold his spot? Is Mitchell Pearce doing enough to earn a recall? Can Adam Reynolds or Chad Townsend get the nod?

Listen to the discussion:



That wasn’t the only point of discussion. Gore and the team also ran through who lines up alongside the halfback as the all-important five-eighth, who lines up alongside Latrell Mitchell at centre and – of course – the big question; who actually takes Game 1?

Visit our Game of Codes hub to catch the full episode and be sure to subscribe and review on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else you’re listening.

Advertisement