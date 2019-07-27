England name 14-man squad for Ashes

Jofra Archer has been selected into England’s Test squad for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston, with Ben Stokes reappointed as vice-captain.

The decisions are a ringing endorsement of both men who arguably did more than anyone to deliver England’s historic World Cup final win over New Zealand, involved with bat and ball in the unprecedented super over which secured the silverware.

Archer, uncapped at Test level, was nursing a side strain after the tournament but reported fit after a brief holiday in his native Barbados and returned to action on Friday night for Sussex.

His 2-21 in the tied T20 Blast match convinced selectors to include him in an expanded 14-man squad featuring plenty of bowling options.

Stokes reclaims his position as Joe Root’s deputy – a role he had lost after the infamous late night brawl in September 2017. He was ultimately cleared of an of an affray charge but Jos Buttler became acting vice-captain.

Ten of the 11 players who defeated Ireland in a rollercoaster Test at Lord’s were included, joined by Stokes, Archer, Buttler and James Anderson, who were all rested for that match.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad finished off in spectacular style at the home of cricket, taking 6-17 and 4-19 respectively as the Irish were demolished for just 38. Olly Stone and left-armer Sam Curran complete the pace options.

Jack Leach unfortunately misses out having been named man of the match for his nightwatchman’s knock of 92 in a low-scoring game. His left-arm spin was considered surplus to requirements.

“Though it is unusual to select a squad of 14 for a home Test, there are compelling reasons to do so here,” national selector Ed Smith said.

“Several bowlers are recovering from injuries or niggles. In addition, some bowlers who played in the World Cup are being closely monitored to assess their preparation for Test match cricket.

“The wider circumstances – a successful home World Cup campaign followed so quickly by a home Ashes series – are unprecedented. It feels sensible to select an expanded squad and leave a number of bowling options open for the final team selection.”

On Stokes’ leadership return, a statement confirmed the decision had passed through several senior management figures at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“Colin Graves, chairman of the ECB, has approved the reappointment of Ben Stokes as Test vice-captain following the recommendation from managing director of England men’s cricket Ashley Giles and ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.”

ENGLAND SQUAD:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

