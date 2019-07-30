Game of Codes, Episode 31: The failing Crows, NRL refs and the first Ashes Test XI

Tuesday is podcast day here at The Roar, with episode 31 of our Game of Codes podcast breaking down another big weekend in the wonderful world of sport.

We’ll be tackling the big first Ashes Test, alongside AFL, NRL and the Rugby Championship today.

It’s got to be the first Ashes Test getting a run first. With the 17-man squad for the series already announced, we get Roar cricket expert David Schout on the line to narrow it down to a first Test XI ahead of Thursday night’s series-opener.

Then, we tackle the NRL’s latest refereeing controversy with Roar NRL expert Joe Frost. Do coaches have a right to be aggrieved? Or is it time they just shut up and get on with it? We double dip on rugby league too, analysing whether Manly are a genuine premiership contender.

AFL’s next, where we’re joined by Roar AFL expert Marnie Cohen to work out just where it’s gone wrong for the Adelaide Crows of late.

Finally, it’s over to rugby with Roar expert Brett McKay as we do the full post-mortem on the Wallabies’ win over Argentina and what it means for the rest of the Rugby Championship.

