VOTE: Wallabies DIY Rugby World Cup player ratings vs Uruguay

The Wallabies have taken another step towards the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 35-point win over Uruguay in their third pools game.

The Uruguayans performed reasonably well in the first half but allowed the second to be mostly dominated by Australia, who eventually ran out with seven tries to one.

The Wallabies now have just one groups match left before the quarter-finals, against Georgia next Friday night.

To dissect the game, we need your help! Tell us what you thought of each individual performance, and we’ll post the full results tomorrow morning.

If you’ve not done our DIY player ratings before, it’s a simple enough process. Hit up the form below and rate each player from 1 to 10 based on how well they played. We’ll keep track of the results and publish our findings tomorrow.

You’re free to rate players as you like with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest – or toss an NA on any player not worth rating – but if you’re looking for a bit more detail than that, our handy little guide might help you make your judgments…

1. Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a squad of such depth.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Might as well have been John Eales.