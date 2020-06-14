Michael Maguire could still make more changes

Michael Maguire swung the axe and dropped five players last week, and he’s not afraid to make more changes following the Wests Tigers’ loss to Canberra.

Maguire created headlines last week when he axed five players, including club legend Benji Marshall, following his team’s shock loss to the Gold Coast.

The Tigers were more disciplined in the first half against the Raiders, with Josh Reynolds kicking for one try while wearing Marshall’s usual No.6 jersey.

But they still lacked the finish they needed, and Maguire said he’d reserve the right to make more changes as he continues to look for the best 17 at the club.

“I’ll have a look at the game just the same as I did last weekend and decide which adjustments I may go with it,” Maguire said.

“I changed the team this week and got the response.

“I thought Josh was good. I thought the team was good.

“If I need to make changes I will.”

Adam Doueihi had arguably his best game in Tigers colours, running 251 metres at the back.

Alex Twal also got through a heap of work with 61 tackle, while Reynolds and David Nofoaluma provided the only linebreaks of the match for the Tigers.

But some changes may be forced upon Maguire.

Luciano Leilua limped from the field late with an ankle issue, which Russell Packer was put on report for a high tackle.

The likes of Marshall and Luke Garner are also still waiting in the wings hoping for a return.

“At the moment I am trying to find the consistency I asked for last week,” Maguire said.

“I thought that everyone put the effort in tonight, that’s one thing I saw and that’s the response you get.

“You expect that off the back of a performance I thought was unacceptable last week.

“The boys delivered that, and now it’s about getting those moments right to make sure you can play at this level week in, week out.”

