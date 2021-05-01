The Roar
The Roar

League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Holbrook rips Titans' “under-20s” defence
Murray Wenzel
6 hours ago
2
Join the conversation
Advertisement
Write for The Roar

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.

Autoplay in... 6 (Cancel)
Up Next No more videos! Playlist is empty -
Replay
Cancel
Next
Murray Wenzel
6 hours ago
2

Justin Holbrook was having flashbacks to his time as an under-20s coach watching Gold Coast’s “horrible” NRL defence that cost them for a third straight game on Friday.

Leading 22-0 after just 15 minutes thanks to four slick tries against Brisbane, the Titans coughed up 36 consecutive points as the hosts registered their greatest ever comeback and just their third win from the last 26 games.

It follows a 36-0 loss to Manly and 40-30 loss to South Sydney in the last two weeks, the Rabbitohs’ defeat came after the Titans had led 24-10 at halftime.

Gold Coast fell off 21 tackles in the first 40 minutes against Brisbane and Holbrook wasn’t looking to make excuses.

“I feel like I’m back coaching under-20s footy again, the last few weeks it’s horrible,” he said.

Justin Holbrook

(Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

“It’s horrible to watch and it’s so obvious.

“We are just individually trying to guess at what we should be doing and we’re getting it horribly wrong.

“It can be hard to just calm down but that’s what we’ve got to do… it was only halftime that stopped them tonight.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

More League

League

The off-season recruitment of David Fifita and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui had pundits tipping the Titans for bigger things after their late-season surge saw them finish ninth.

Fa’asuamaleaui is due back from a two-game suspension next week but they appear set to be without reliable winger Corey Thompson, who left the game with an ankle injury early in the second half.

“We’re a million miles off at the minute, aren’t we? A third of the way through and only won three games,” Holbrook said.

“We’ve got to follow a similar path to last year but fast track it.

“(Poor defence) three weeks in a row, which is worrying signs and what we’ve got to fix.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

© AAP

2
Join the conversation

Looking for a bet on the league? Look no further than PlayUp, Australia’s best fixed-odds bookmaker with the best customer service. Sign up & bet now, and remember to please gamble responsibly.

Related Posts
Crow
Roar Pro
Crow
Roar Pro

Will Bennett take Reynolds to the Broncos?

There is some suggestion South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds will appear in different colours in 2022. It has been reported the club has offered him a one-year contract, however his management has rejected the offer and he is seeking a two-year or three-year deal to finish his career. Reynolds is an outstanding player and […]

League
9
Today
Will Bennett take Reynolds to the Broncos?