More tons than Kohli since 2019: Cricket world reacts to Usman Khawaja's fairytale century on Test return

After two and a half years out of the Test team and more than 1000 days since his last century, Usman Khawaja’s drought-breaking ton on day two of the fourth Ashes Test was met with a fittingly joyous celebration.

????️ "YES, YES, YES!" In his first Test innings for nearly two and a half years… Usman Khawaja brings up his century at the SCG! ????????#Ashes pic.twitter.com/JkZgezPuMH — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 6, 2022

Usman Khawaja returns to the Test arena with a century! ????#Ashes pic.twitter.com/xGrIhCEheI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2022

And it isn’t just Khawaja himself who was overjoyed by the milestone; social media has lit up with tributes for the 35-year old, after a moment he must have thought he’d never experience again.

So pleased for @Uz_Khawaja. And a reminder to just keep persisting in life. #runsontheboard — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) January 6, 2022

I love Uzzy with my entire heart and soul #ashes pic.twitter.com/mrwIZR43yd — tessa (@tessamoroney) January 6, 2022

There really is a lot to like about Usman Khawaja. A top innings from what seems to be a top bloke.#Ashes — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) January 6, 2022

A popular cricketer, the SCG erupted as Khawaja pushed Jack Leach through square leg to bring up the milestone. That was nothing compared to the reaction on Twitter, with his list of fans including star Australian women’s cricketer Jess Jonassen.

Couldn’t be happier for @Uz_Khawaja ???????? incredibly grounded approach to the game and a great human. What a way to make the most of an opportunity! #Ashes #MaroonGrown — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) January 6, 2022

Get in Ussy!! Usman Khawaja brings up his century. Looking comfortable. Welcome back to the Australian Test team! Been waiting for this. Love the celebration!???? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/2I4Ek2UlIj — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 6, 2022

Beautiful moment – wife and daughter celebrating the hundred of Usman Khawaja. pic.twitter.com/mthiQPLFt9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 6, 2022

Travis Head ton on Test recall. Jhye Richardson five-for on recall. Scott Boland six-for on debut. Usman Khawaja ton on Test recall. The depth of Aussie cricket ????#ashes — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 6, 2022

After being dropped by Joe Root off Leach’s bowling early in his innings, Khawaja wouldn’t give another chance, reaching his ton in 201 balls with 11 boundaries.

Having come to the crease on day one with Australia having lost two quick wickets at 3-117, the left-hander’s steadying influence steered the home side past the 300 mark, with more runs there for he and the tail.

Focus quickly turned to Australia’s enviable depth compared to that of England, with one fan noting the distance between Khawaja’s efforts and that of England’s own mid-series inclusion, Zak Crawley.

Australia bring in Khawaja England bring in Crawley — Dennis (@DennisCricket_) January 6, 2022

Throughout the summer, as he’s piled on the runs in the #SheffieldShield, @Uz_Khawaja has said repeatedly that he’d stopped thinking about a Test return & was focusing purely on scoring runs for Queensland & he’s batted with the same lack of fuss here on his Test return #Ashes — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 6, 2022

In another ugly stat for England fans, Khawaja moved past regulars Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler on the series run-charts with his Sydney heroics… from five fewer innings.

Usman Khawaja (102 runs) has now outscored Ben Stokes (101) and Jos Buttler (96) this Ashes series — Ethan (@ethanmeldrum_) January 6, 2022

And it wasn’t just Englishmen who copped the ire of Twitter, Australian journalist Dan Brettig pointing out opener Marcus Harris, controversially picked as David Warner’s opening partner ahead of Khawaja to start the series, should also be sitting nervously.

By reaching 80, Khawaja passes Harris' highest ever Test score in his first game back #Ashes — Daniel Brettig ???? (@danbrettig) January 6, 2022

Of course, it was only a matter of time until Virat Kohli was brought into the discussion.

Since 1/1/20: VIRAT KOHLI

Test innings: 25

ODI Innings: 12

T20I Innings: 19 Centuries: 0 USMAN KHAWAJA

Test innings: 1

ODI Innings: 0

T20I Innings: 0 Centuries: 1#Ashes — Lenny Phillips (@lenphil29) January 6, 2022

Khawaja’s last Test century was made against Sri Lanka in Canberra on February 3, 2019. After middling returns during the 2019 Ashes and Marnus Labuschagne enjoying a breakout series, he was omitted for Australia’s fourth Test victory, and hadn’t been seen at the highest level since.

However, Travis Head’s positive COVID-19 test in Melbourne opened the door for Khawaja, having forced his way into the squad following a dominant start to the summer for Queensland. He will now be tough to dislodge, even heading into overseas tours of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India set to test his supposed weakness against high quality spin bowling.

During Khawaja’s innings, thoughts turned to the make-up of the team for the fifth Test in Hobart, with Khawaja’s name all but pencilled in.

“If you give that [Travis] Head comes straight back in, if Khawaja goes on to make a hundred, it’d be hard to drop him, either,” Shane Warne said on Fox Cricket.

“Can he open?” fellow caller and Test great Adam Gilchrist asked, hinting that Khawaja’s future in the team might be at the expense of Marcus Harris, despite improved returns in Melbourne and Sydney.

“That’s the space, isn’t it, did Marcus Harris do enough?” Warne agreed.

“It was really tough in Melbourne, in those conditions, and he was the highest scorer of anyone (76).”

“The other possibility… what did you make of Cameron Green’s short stay at the crease today?” Gilchrist then asked. Green was dismissed for just five early on day two to further diminish his series average with the bat to just 14.25, despite an excellent Ashes with the ball.

“It just looks to me like he’s so preoccupied by technique and survival that he’s possibly forgetting to watch the ball to score,” fellow commentator and former England captain Michael Vaughan chimed in.

“We saw him last year against India, when he played at his best he was attacking and being aggressive.”

With Khawaja all but indispensable now, the selectors face a difficult decision no matter which way they turn.