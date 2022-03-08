'I don't see the point': Finch makes a call on first-class career

Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has all but retired from first class cricket saying he didn’t see any point playing Sheffield Shield cricket again.

Finch, speaking to cricket.com.au after his 67 in a One-Day Cup loss to Western Australia that he wouldn’t be available for selection in next week’s Shield match against Tasmania at the Junction Oval.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

“I don’t think I’ll play again,” the35-year-old said.

“There’s no point, I’m not going to play Test cricket again so the younger guys in our squad, there’s some really talented players, so there’s no point me taking up one of those spots when they can be getting really valuable game time.

“I love playing red-ball cricket, but it’s just reality.

Advertisement

“Unless you’re pushing for a Test match, I don’t really see the point to be honest.”

He confirmed he would not push for selection next year either. He last played a first-class match 822 days ago on December 7, 2019.

His debut was in December 2007 and his career yielded 4,915 runs at 35.87 in 88 matches, with his highest score of 288 not out coming for a Cricket Australia XI against the New Zealanders in 2015.