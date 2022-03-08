'I don't see the point': Finch makes a call on first-class career

The Liebke Report Card: 'Life would be pretty dull if all Test matches were exciting, right?'
Australia had announced way back in November last year that they would be returning to Pakistan for this tour. Those of us who had…
Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has all but retired from first class cricket saying he didn’t see any point playing Sheffield Shield cricket again.
Finch, speaking to cricket.com.au after his 67 in a One-Day Cup loss to Western Australia that he wouldn’t be available for selection in next week’s Shield match against Tasmania at the Junction Oval.
“I don’t think I’ll play again,” the35-year-old said.
“There’s no point, I’m not going to play Test cricket again so the younger guys in our squad, there’s some really talented players, so there’s no point me taking up one of those spots when they can be getting really valuable game time.
“I love playing red-ball cricket, but it’s just reality.
“Unless you’re pushing for a Test match, I don’t really see the point to be honest.”
He confirmed he would not push for selection next year either. He last played a first-class match 822 days ago on December 7, 2019.
His debut was in December 2007 and his career yielded 4,915 runs at 35.87 in 88 matches, with his highest score of 288 not out coming for a Cricket Australia XI against the New Zealanders in 2015.