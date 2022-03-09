'7.5 million children at risk': Andy Murray pledges his ENTIRE 2022 earnings to Ukraine

Tennis star Andy Murray will donate his 2022 prize money to the people of Ukraine and has urged others to get behind the besieged country.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, posted to Twitter to announce his partnership with UNICEF to address the situation in Ukraine.

Murray has made just over $350,000 so far this year, with career earnings of a tick over $93m.

“Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits,” Murray wrote.

“It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal.”

The move won plaudits from fans.

