'We didn't get it right': NZR apologise for All Blacks' 'tone deaf' IWD post featuring Reece and Smith

NZ Rugby has apologised for a social media post sent out by the All Blacks to mark International Women’s Day, after criticism for the inclusion of two players with problematic pasts.

The All Blacks Tweet was sent out to celebrate IWD but included images of Sevu Reece and Aaron Smith, two stars who with controversial pasts in their relationships with women.

Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day ❤️#IWD2022 #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/EnC8fXWQtF — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 7, 2022

Fans condemned the use of the pair. Reece admitted assaulting his partner while drunk on a street in 2018 – he was later discharged without conviction when a judge ruled there were mitigating factors in the case.

Smith was kicked out of All Blacks camp in 2016 after he was caught having sex at a toilet in Christchurch airport.

He married last year.

“‘Sevu Reece beat his girlfriend in the street, let’s use him on our International Women’s Day post. Oh, and make sure you don’t mention the Black Ferns at all’ – All Blacks social media team this morning.” wrote an All Blacks fan,” wrote one fan in response to the tweet.

1. You have an INCREDIBLE women’s team to support – why are you instead focusing on the male support ‘system’



2. Sevu Reece has plead guilty to domestic violence charges against his partner



But hey, happy IWD right? Should be grateful to even get a nod ???? https://t.co/sXudBT4yKZ — Stella Mills ???? (@stella_mills_) March 8, 2022

I can legit only assume this was written and scheduled by a disgruntled employee before they were fired or left. #InternationalWomensDay2022 https://t.co/OATC3ivUwE — Pauline McFerran (@Paulin3McFerran) March 8, 2022

This is probably the most tone deaf tweet I think I’ve ever seen.



To include Sevu Reece on an International Womens Day post and to not even post anything about the Black Ferns https://t.co/gc0G1WXQQi — Jack Bishop (@JackBish13) March 8, 2022

“NZR and our Teams in Black celebrated International Women’s Day across all of our digital channels and our intent was to portray the many roles women have in our game,” an NZR spokesperson said in a statement to the NZ Herald..

“We didn’t get it right and we apologise – our entire rugby whānau are so proud of our Black Ferns and all our wāhine, in everything that they do on and off the pitch.”