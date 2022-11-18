Rugby News: Rassie BANNED for sarcastic Tweets, Ireland expect 'different vibe', ABs team named

South Africa’s controversial Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has been banned for two matches for his tweets about the officiating in last weekend’s defeat by France.

It means he will miss this week’s game against Italy and the blockbuster a week later against England at Twickenham.

Erasmus is just back from a one-year ban after his video rant during the 2021 series with the British and Irish Lions, with the ban coming exactly one year later.

World Rugby said: “Match officials are the backbone of the sport and without them there is no game.

“World Rugby condemns any public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport.”

The ban related to a series of Tweets after the Springboks’ loss to France last week.

This so clever by Fickou, the way he moves and presents himself on our side of the ruck has no influence on our speed of the ball from the ruck !! We can certainly learn from this !! Sorry

Erasmus continued Tweeting on Friday to reiterate his Tweets were not aimed at the officials, who have received threats following them.

Like myself the referee of the French test & his family have received threats & abuse. Apparently it's partly due to my tweets which is totally unfounded.Tweets were not aimed at the officials,but to our fans on what we should do better. Have a go at me not the ref!!

Ireland ready for backlash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is braced for a backlash from a wounded Wallabies side intent on taking the scalp of the world’s top-ranked team.

Australia run out at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday evening (Sunday AEDT) seeking to make amends for last weekend’s shock humiliation at the hands of Italy.

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has made sweeping changes to the team, which started a chastening afternoon in Florence, recalling a host of regulars.

Farrell expects the alterations to create a “different vibe” and knows how dangerous the opposition can be, having tracked the Wallabies’ agonising one-point loss to Six Nations champions France a fortnight ago and the previous narrow win in Scotland.

“They have a couple of things to hang their hats on in regards to motivation,” said Farrell, whose side remain atop the global rankings.

“But, in reality, 10 changes for them and they get the leaders back in the room, so there is a different vibe there from the start.

“Those guys are the ones that took the field against Scotland and came so close to winning in Paris. We know how difficult that is.

“I’m sure they will be using last week as motivation and putting that together with coming to Dublin and taking our scalp, I’m sure that fires them up even more.

“The Australians are a great team to watch, they play a great brand of rugby, and knowing what they’re going to bring to the party on Saturday night will make for a spectacle.”

Farrell has also made significant changes for his side’s autumn finale following a flat display in an underwhelming 35-17 win against Fiji.

Captain Johnny Sexton is among five players back following injury, with recalls for Dan Sheehan, Peter O’Mahony and Garry Ringrose taking the total number of personnel switches in his starting XV to eight.

Australian Mack Hansen will be in the Irish side to face his home country, moved from the left wing to the right in the back three.

Having begun the month by toppling world champions South Africa, Farrell hopes his team have saved the best until last as they attempt to sign off a stellar 2022 with a ninth win from 11 Tests in an 8pm kick-off under the lights of the Aviva Stadium.

“We want to win every game, that’s always important in our eyes and we never shy away from that,” said Farrell.

“We are two games in – a decent performance and one that wasn’t – so saving our best ’til last.”

All Blacks named for England Test

New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick and England captain Owen Farrell will play their 100th Tests for the teams when they meet for the first time in three years at Twickenham.

Retallick was recalled for Saturday’s clash as soon as his suspension from the Japan Test last month was completed.

He’s the 12th All Black to a century and only the second lock after captain Sam Whitelock.

Their 64th Test start together will eclipse the world record held by South Africa’s Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield.

The All Blacks made wholesale changes for the Test last Sunday against Scotland, which was won 31-23 at Murrayfield, and have reverted closer to the side which beat Wales 55-23 in Cardiff two weeks ago.

After impressing against Scotland on debut, Mark Telea has stayed on the right wing ahead of Sevu Reece in the only change to the backline in Cardiff.

Retallick has bumped Scott Barrett to the blindside flank and Shannon Frizell gone to the reserves.

A former world player of the year, Retallick was praised for his latest milestone by All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

“He has had a massive contribution to the legacy of this team over the last decade, during which he has inspired many,” Foster said.

The All Blacks are on a six-win roll going into their last Test of what’s been a testing year for them.

“We’re in a good space. I like where our game’s going. We’ve had a plan to try and grow some options to cement some combinations and to change a few things in our game.”

Meanwhile, Farrell will become the third man to 100 England caps after Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs.

“We’re very pleased for Owen,” England coach Eddie Jones said. “He is an excellent player and competitor and deserving of every cap.”

Farrell also has won six Test caps from three British and Irish Lions tours.

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets):

1. Ethan de Groot (12)

2. Codie Taylor (75)

3. Tyrel Lomax (22)

4. Brodie Retallick (99)

5. Samuel Whitelock (142 – Captain)

6. Scott Barrett (57)

7. Dalton Papali’i (21)

8. Ardie Savea (69)

9. Aaron Smith (113)

10. Richie Mo’unga (43)

11. Caleb Clarke (14)

12. Jordie Barrett (47)

13. Rieko Ioane (58)

14. Mark Telea (1)

15. Beauden Barrett (111)

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (20)

17. George Bower (21)

18. Nepo Laulala (44)

19. Shannon Frizell (24)

20. Hoskins Sotutu (13)

21. TJ Perenara (79)

22. David Havili (24)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (59)

Dempsey gets first start

Former Wallabies Test forward Jack Dempsey has been selected to make his first start for his adopted rugby nation Scotland as they prepare to face Argentina at Murrayfield.

The 28-year-old Glasgow flanker recently took advantage of a change in world rugby’s eligibility rules to switch his allegiance from Australia to Scotland.

The former Waratahs player, who qualifies for Scotland through his late maternal grandfather, made his debut for Gregor Townsend’s team as a replacement against the nation of his birth in the first autumn Test three weeks ago.

Dempsey’s inclusion in the starting XV for Saturday’s match, in place of the injured Hamish Watson, is one of two changes to the team that began last weekend’s defeat by New Zealand.

The other tweak to the team sees Jonny Gray replacing brother Richie at lock after the latter was hit with a three-game ban for foul play against the All Blacks.

Finn Russell, who was recalled last week after his surprise omission from the initial autumn series squad, retains his place at number 10.

There are six changes to the bench, with George Turner, who missed out through injury last weekend, included among the replacements along with Jamie Bhatti, Murphy Walker, Glen Young, Andy Christie, and Cam Redpath.

Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel and Mark Bennett, who were all substitutes against New Zealand, drop out the 23-man squad.

Meanwhile, Julian Montoya returns to captain Argentina in one of four changes for the Pumas.

Montoya had been named to play against Wales last week but then withdrew with a rib injury but will be back to lead the side up against the Scots, who they narrowly defeated in July in a three-match series in Argentina.

Also in the front row, Eduardo Bello is in for Francisco Gomez Kodela while Matias Orlando replaces Matias Moroni at outside centre and Bautista Delguy takes over from Mateo Carreras on the wing.

Veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez is back among the replacements for a possible first outing since tearing a calf muscle in the opening 20 minutes of Argentina’s 26-18 first Test win over Scotland in July.

Australian coach Michael Cheika’s side have had mixed results on their British tour — pulling off an upset win over England at Twickenham two weeks ago but then losing 20-13 to Wales last Saturday.