Start times for all Aussies in action, every must-watch match and more: Australian Open Day 3 preview

Four Aussies will take to the court looking to advance to the last 32 as the 2023 Australian Open enters Day 3.

Here is The Roar‘s official guide to every Aussie in action, as well as all the other major matches you can’t miss.

Currently, due to a major heat delay on Day 2 and the likelihood of heavy rain on Day 3, matches have only been scheduled for the three major courts, with all others to be determined on the day.

As a result, fans may have to wait until the late afternoon to catch the first of the Aussies in action, with Jason Kubler to take on Russian Karen Khachanov no earlier than 5pm.

Khachanov took out Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals of last year’s US Open, and has made it to the third round at Melbourne Park four years running. However, Kubler is in the form of his life, and after breaking his Australian Open duck on Monday, will fancy his chances of another upset.

Fellow Aussie wildcards John Millman and Rinky Hijikata have tougher assignments, coming up against Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas respectivey. Both will be comfortable underdogs against the two-time finalist and three-time semi-finalist respectively; but Millman in particular has a history of giant-killing at grand slams, including famously taking out Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open.

He's done it! John Millman wins a five-setter against an opponent ranked almost 100 places higher than him! ????????????



????️ #AusOpen LIVE | https://t.co/80XjQpwKWh#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/zXfZU996V7 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 16, 2023

The Australian with the best chance of advancing might be the sole woman on court, Olivia Gadecki. She will take on Ukranian Marta Kostyuk on one of the outside courts, though the prospect of rain throughout the day might see that match also take place in the evening.

The headline non-Australian match will likely be the showdown between world No.7 Coco Gauff and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu. Two future champions of women’s tennis, Raducanu is hoping to bounce back from a troubled 2022 season, while 18-year old Gauff has enjoyed success at every slam but hasn’t made it past the second round at Melbourne Park since 2020.

Australian Open Day 3 – Aussies in action

5pm (approx.) – Jason Kubler (WC) vs Karen Khachanov (18), John Cain Arena

7pm (approx.) – John Millman (WC) vs Daniil Medvedev (7), Margaret Court Arena

9pm (approx., second match of evening session) – Rinky Hijikata (WC) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Rod Laver Arena

TBD – Olivia Gadecki (WC) vs. Marta Kostyuk, TBD

Major matches

11am – Iga Swiatek (1) vs Camila Osorio, Rod Laver Arena

2pm (approx.) – Rafael Nadal (1) vs Mackenzie McDonald, Rod Laver Arena

7pm (approx.) – Coco Gauff (7) vs Emma Raducanu, Rod Laver Arena