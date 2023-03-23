ANALYSIS: Game of the Year already? Parra on the board after epic Panthers win that had just about everything

Parramatta got themselves on the board for 2023, turning over the reigning Premiers 17-16 thanks to a Mitch Moses field goal.

It came after a hectic end in which two men were sin binned and Nathan Cleary pinged a 46m field goal to tie the game with the siren blaring around him to level the scores. The Battle of the West delivers again.

In the extra period, with both sides a man light – Junior Paulo and Mitch Kenny both binned for high shots – the decisive move came from Moses, who slotted from close range.

This was the highest quality we have seen in 2023 so far, a true battle of heavyweights. There were barely any errors, leading to a game played at breakneck speed with massive fatigue in the game.

The Eels are better than their 0-3 start showed, and on this performance, they’re even better than that. This is a team that has beaten Penrith regularly during their imperial period and it’s obvious why. They gear up for these games and have a style that the Panthers struggle badly with.

The Panthers are consigned to a third defeat in four, but have lost all three while conceding just two tries and scoring the same themselves. It’s harsh, but tonight they never lead and – just – were left lacking.

Parramatta do everything

How do you beat the Panthers? You don’t give them an inch. This was pretty much the perfect way to play the Premiers, forcing them to do the maximum amount of defending and bring the ball the furthest possible distance to your tryline.

Parra made just two errors in the entire game, trucking the ball in metronomically and kicking relentlessly to Sunia Turuva’s wing, avoiding Brian To’o’s set starts. Arthur had a plan and his boys followed to the letter.

It was one of maximum conservatism, with both wingers barely touching the ball in attacking play and shift plays a rare luxury, but a hugely effective one.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo just kept going, when their bodies must have been screaming to stop, and when the moment came, Moses had it.

There was been so much chat about the middles and the subs at Parra, but when they play like this, how can Brad Arthur ever take them off?

Not a bad day for Mitch Moses.



Contract ✅

Win over Panthers ✅



???? Watch #NRLEelsPanthers on ch.502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/B1ijnGY1g8 ✍️ BLOG https://t.co/746kz3MjXH???? MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/2tNgXhGMhn pic.twitter.com/VREiVY7AU2 — Fox League (@FOXNRL) March 23, 2023

Penrith will play the long game

By the 30th minute, Parramatta had totally dominated. They’d enjoyed Parra had 19 sets to Penrith’s 11 plus all the field position, but banked just a try from a kick and a penalty goal.

Throughout, there had been no panic, no sign that the Panthers were struggled at all. They seemed to relish the defending. Beyond the boot of Mitchell Moses, the Eels didn’t look like scoring.

There’s been a knock on the Panthers that they don’t always deal with pressure, that adversity can rattle them. It’s flourished largely because they face adversity so infrequently, tending as they do to lead and lead early.

If there was any doubt about their resolve and dig, it must be dead in the water now. This was one of the best attacks in the league, camped in their end, squeezing them dry, and they didn’t flinch.

This wasn’t their best performance in attack, and Parra had just about enough in the end through weight of possession, but just like after the defeat to the Broncos, you sense Cleary won’t be worried for a second.

The curious case of the Parra props

It took Moses Leota over eleven minutes to make a hit-up. James Fisher-Harris had one in the first set, then took ten minutes to have another.



It was six sets’ worth of running almost exclusively from backs. In the same time, Campbell-Gillard had made six and Paulo four.

It’s not a work rate that anyone can keep up. Arthur knows this, and has gradually reduced the minutes of his big men, but the content of their minutes is bruising stuff and, probably, unsustainable.

But at the end of the first half when Parra withdrew their props, they wilted. Makahesi Makatoa and Wiremu Greig came on, the level dropped massively and the Panthers put on eight points in five minutes.

Just like against Cronulla, J’maine Hopgood was caught in a tired tackle just before half time and gifted an opportunity that Edwards did not pass up. A Maika Sivo high shot later and the scores were level.

Arthur cops plenty for running his star middles into the ground, but when he doesn’t, it’s clear that the replacements aren’t up to the job. In the second half, they were again the heroes.



In the Golden Point set that mattered, RCG took a crashing carry, won the floor and ultimately delivered the chance to his halfback.

However, Arthur might have solved his hooker issue. Josh Hodgson gets through a power of work but has looked goosed at the ends of halves, perhaps understandably given the year layoff he had in 2022.

Arthur called up Brendan Hands for an NRL debut and the 23-year-old impressed – not just in finishing his try, but in the deception that began the move, picking a short side to great effect.