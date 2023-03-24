Wallabies Power Rankings: How every World Cup contender is tracking four weeks into Super Rugby Pacific

Before Eddie’s infamous list there were The Roar’s Wallabies Power Rankings, launched before the start of Super Rugby Pacific as a way to track the progress of World Cup hopefuls.

Four games into the season and some new faces have emerged, while injuries and form issues have seen some slip down the pecking order.

HERE IS VERSION ONE OF OUR POWER RANKINGS FROM FEBRUARY

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Over the next seven months, players will rise and others will wane as they battle for spots on the plane to France.

Eddie Jones has made it clear that “players select and deselect themselves”, and his Super Round “scribblings” set a few cats among the pigeons.

Not everyone will agree with our selections, so let us know who you think has edged ahead in the long run up to the World Cup squad announcement.

The aim here is to name the top players available in each position – assuming the World Cup was kicking off today.

So while we may mention the injured players – shout out to Quade Cooper whose social media training videos are filling us with immense hope – they can’t fill a position on the depth chart.

Advertisement

Looseheads



1. James Slipper, 2. Matt Gibbon, 3. Tom Robertson, 4. Blake Schoupp

(Previous ranking: Slipper, Angus Bell, Robertson, Gibbon)

Angus Bell’s unfortunate injury recurrence – he ruptured a toe ligament in his right foot in the opening game of SRP – has seen him slip off the list and, with an expected return four months down the track, he will rely on a leap of faith from Jones to prove his worth for the RWC.

Matt Gibbon played his 50th game for the Rebels in Super Round and then signed his first RA contract – a two-year deal – having made his Wallabies debut under Dave Rennie in Mendoza last year in his first of five caps. He has been impressive so far this campaign, to move ahead of Tom Robertson.

There is a first appearance for the Brumbies’ rookie Blake Schoupp, a Wollongong junior who schooled in Queensland and was unwanted by the Waratahs and has an NRL playing brother. It’s early days but he’s one to watch.

Slipper will be 34 by the time the World Cup starts but remains a clear top dog.

Advertisement



Hookers



1. Lachie Lonergan, 2. Dave Porecki, 3, Folau Fainga’a, 4. Tolu Latu, 5. Alex Mafi

(Previous ranking: Porecki, Fainga’a, Lonergan, Latu, Josh Nasser)

Lachie Lonergan, who excelled for Australia A last year, has started the season in strong form for the 4-0 Brumbies while Dave Porecki, who rose to the top of the No.2 rankings under Dave Rennie, has struggled to get on the park due to an infection.

Folau Fainga’a, who is heading to France to join Clermont after the World Cup, has been solid enough to start his Western Force campaign – despite missing last weekend’s loss to Highlanders through concussion. Josh Nasser has been sidelined, while Alex Mafi joins the list after his encouraging move from Queensland to the Rebels. Latu has had a low key return to the Waratahs so far – not the worst thing for a player who attracts a lot of headlines – but his class and experience mean he will be very much in the Wallabies frame.



Tightheads

Advertisement

1. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Pone Fa’amausili, 3. Sam Talakai, 4. Harry Johnson-Holmes, 5. Rhys van Nek

(Previous ranking: Alaalatoa, Talakai, Fa’amausili)

Taniela Tupou has made big waves on the opening months of Super Rugby – by deciding to quit Queensland for the Rebels next year. He was on the bench cheering his still Reds teammates last weekend but is unlikely to feature for them again before he hopes to return to action with the Wallabies later in the year. Alaalatoa is thought by many to be next in line for the Wallabies’ captaincy and perhaps even in time to lead the team to the RWC. Pone Fa’amausili was left out of Dave Rennie’s final squad earlier this year but you can’t see Jones making the same decision. After an underwhelming opening match of SR, Pone has activated beast mode with some epic displays of explosiveness. Van Nek caught the eye in the Brumbies’ defeat of the Blues, when he came on as an early replacement for Alaalatoa.



Locks

1. Nick Frost, 2. Will Skelton, 3. Cadeyrn Neville, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Jed Holloway, 6. Trevor Hosea, 7. Ned Hanigan, 8. Ryan Smith



(Previous ranking: Rodda, Skelton, Frost, Swain, Hanigan, Neville, Smith, Hosea)





Perhaps the most competitive position for Wallabies hopefuls, and Nick Frost has moved to our top ranking this month after a fine start to SRP. He leads the competition in line out wins (23) – with his Brumbies teammate Cadeyrn Neville just one behind. Jed Holloway has been added to the lock stocks – ast time we ranked him as a flanker. Rodda’s shattering injury relapse sees him out of contention right now. Skelton is out of sight, out of mind for many. Matt Philip, who ruptured his ACL in October, faces a mountain to climb back into RWC contention in time.

Advertisement



Blindside flankers

1. Rob Valetini, 2. Pete Samu 3. Liam Wright, 4. Lachie Swinton, 5. Josh Kemeny, 6. Seru Uru, 7. Michael Wells

(Previous: Holloway, Samu, Swinton, Uru, Kemeny)

Rob Valetini was our leading No.8 on the previous rankings but has been used as a No.6 by Stephen Larkham at the Brumbies, with Samu at No.8. We’ve left Samu – who could reprise his super sub role for Rennie under Jones – in this group but he can play anywhere across the back row. Liam Wright has put in some strong performances for the Reds – not least in the tough battle in oppressive heat last weekend against Fijian Drua. Swinton needs to go up another notch now he’s given a chance at blindside for the Tahs with Charlie Gamble sidelined by injury.

It has been a position of flux for the Wallabies and looks to be one of the most open jerseys in the side again this year.



Openside flankers



1. Fraser McReight, 2. Michael Hooper, 3. Brad Wilkin, 4. Rory Scott, 5. Ollie Callan

Advertisement





Michael Hooper has been the clear top dog for years, but its hard to deny McReight has been in better form through the early stages of SRP and might just have done enough to nudge ahead on the rankings. McReight had his moments last year – notably against South Africa in Adelaide – but has just five Test starts since 2020.

McReight has made 54 tackles this season – fourth highest for the competition and 11 more than Hooper. Hoops has also missed more – 14 to McReight’s nine, while conceding three penalties to zero given up by the Queenslander. Brad Wilkin has continued to toil strongly while there have been some strong performances from Scott and Callan.



No.8s



1. Langi Gleeson 2 . Harry Wilson 3. Will Harris, 4. Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco

(Previous ranking: Valetini, Wilson, Gleeson)

We’ve moved Valetini to No.6 this time around but there’s every chance the Brumbies star will be preferred at No.8 by Jones. Gleeson’s star continues to rise and he’s looked the best of the Australian players in Super Rugby so far – largely thanks to his impressive running. Gleeson has garnered 357 metres from 33 carries. Harry Wilson, who was not really trusted by Rennie and is hoping of a change in fortunes under Jones has likewise been busy. His 55 carries are the second most in SRP this season and he’s run for 372 metres. Wilson has crossed the gainline on 47 of those carries – the highest number in SRP this year, according to Opta stats.

His passing could do with some refinement though, as McReight will attest! Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco has had a breakthrough start to the campaign and shapes as a left-field Wallabies hopeful.

Advertisement



Scrum halves





1. Nic White, 2. Ryan Lonergan, 3. Tate McDermott, 4. Jake Gordon, 5. Issak Fines

(Previous rankings: White, McDermott, Gordon, Lonergan)



Nic White is the clear No.1 thanks to his combativeness and experience but Stephen Larkham allowed Lonergan time to shine in the opening two matches and the Australia A captain took the chance. An all rounder in style he wouldn’t be out of place as a Wallabies bench scrum half and might have nudged ahead of McDermott. Gordon has not been helped by the Tahs’ disappointing start to 2023.

No.10s



1. Bernard Foley, 2. Noah Lolesio, 3. Carter Gordon, 4. James O’Çonnor, Jack Debreczeni, Tom Lynagh, Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed

(Previous: Lolesio, Foley, Donaldson, Edmed, O’Connor, Gordon)

Advertisement

While Quade Cooper is making his way back from injury – keep the insta’s coming QC – Foley is tearing it up in Japan with Kubota Spears, leading the team to top of their conference through 12 games.

It’s the habits you build daily that will keep you going whether you're motivated or not.



A quick look into what my daily routine consists of in the full video coming soon ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Y563fDDgZZ — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) March 21, 2023

Back home in Australia there has been plenty of movement too. Neither of the Tahs duo of Ben Donaldson and Tane Edmed have stamped authority on the NSW No.10 jersey, while the Brumbies pair of Noah Lolesio and Jack Debreczeni have fared much better. Tom Lynagh started the season for the Reds and showed plenty of promise, while JOC’s class has shone through in key moments, despite some struggles against Drua.

But Carter Gordon gets the biggest rise on our rankings – from sixth to third – after a blistering start to the 2023 campaign, where he’s played every minute of the Rebels four matches so far. Gordon has had 23 carries for 292 metres and has kicked 42 times for 1507 metres to be the key man for the team.

No position causes debate like this one and it will be the first area fans focus on when Eddie Jones names his first squad next month.

“So it’s going to be competitive, but we’re definitely going to have to decide the hierarchy of 10s… you want cohesion, particularly in the spine of your team, so we’ll try to get to that as quickly as we can,” says Jones.







Inside centres



Advertisement



1. Lalakai Foketi, 2. Hunter Paisami, 3. Hamish Stewart.

(Previous: Paisami, Foketi, Hodge, Stewart)

Samu Kerevi’s long-term injury means he can’t be considered right now and the Wallabies will be sweating on his return in time for RWC. Foketi has played all four games and been impressive after his leg injury while Paisami has played three, having suffered a concussion. Stewart has performed well for the Force, while we’ve moved Hodge to the No.13 rankings this time around.



Outside centres



1. Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge, Josh Flook, Izzy Perese

(Previous: Ikitau, Perese, Flook)



Australia have relied on Hodge’s versatility as a pinch hitter across the backline but those days are coming to an end with the Rebels utility set to play in France after the World Cup. He is known for his booming boot, but that’s hardly been seen this season – just seven kicks in his four games to team mate Carter Gordon’s 42.

Advertisement

Ikitau is still the man but Josh Flook has also impressed – playing every minute of every game for the Reds and scoring four tries so far. He should have five but for a one handed attempted grab went awry after a delightful JOC chip kick last weekend. Izzy Perese is the concern – even to himself. “Look, I definitely haven’t hit where I want to be but I just need to be more patient with myself,” the centre said. “It’s been a slow start … There’s no ‘why’. I just need to pull my finger out.”



Wings



1.Marika Koroibete, 2. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 3. Jordan Petaia, 4. Andy Muirhead, 5. Corey Toole, 6. Filipo Daugunu, 7. Suliasi Vunivalu, 8. Dylan Pietsch, 9.Toni Pulu



(Previous ranking: Koroibete, Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Vunivalu, Pietsch, Muirhead)



Big Marika hasn’t been setting the world on fire in Japan but his qualities on the international stage are undeniable. Nawaqanitawase has gone from being snubbed form the Waratahs’ first trial of last season to one of the most exciting players in the country. While debutant Max Jorgensen and Fijian veteran Nemani Nadolo have dominated headlines, Marky has been making his mark with some impressive stats. He’s beaten 14 would be defenders this campaign – five more than the next best Tah, Langi Gleeson, and his nine successful offloads is joint second highest in SRP. Dyaln Pietsch is on his way back from injury and ready to show where he fits in.

Petaia started the season at fullback and then was moved to the wing – and could easily fill either role.

There has been some excellent impact from Brumbies pair Muirhead and Toole, while a packed depth chart is boosted further with Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright in consideration,

Advertisement





Fullbacks



1. Tom Wright, 2. Jock Campbell, 3. Tom Banks, 4. Max Jorgensen



(Previous ranking: Banks, Campbell, Kellaway, Wright)



The two Toms have been the big movers here with Wright showing he has the running game to make a difference in the gold No.XV jersey and Banks playing in Japan’s second tier. Kellaway comes off our list – he’s been injured since the first power rankings and still a week or two away. Expect him to push for no.1 or No.2 spot next time around. There is a power rankings debut for the Tahs youngster Jorgensen. Eddie Jones loves fresh blood and excitement – Jorgo would bring both.