RWC Top 10 power rankings week 3: Irish go top, French drop and see ya later Wallabies

After three weeks, the likely quarter finalists for each Pool are starting to take shape, with just a few remaining spots up for grabs. Let’s see how the teams are faring.

1. Ireland (Last week: 3)

The big movers this week were the Irish, who came up against a powerful South African team complete with a 7-1 bench, and not only matched but overpowered the Springboks set piece to come away 13-8 victors. Johnny Sexton expertly guided his team around the park, while Bundee Aki continued his fine tournament form in the midfield. Andrew Porter set a solid platform up front, however there were some lineout wobbles, but a quarter final spot is now sewn up for the world number 1 team.

2. South Africa (Last week: 2)

Much-hyped before their clash with the Irish, the Springboks named a strong side and a nuclear bench. Despite going toe to toe throughout their match, the South Africans looked a bit flat and will rue missed kicking opportunities that could have given them the win. Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane were rocks up front, with Kwagga Smith looking powerful in the loose. Captain Siya Kolisi was oddly quiet, with Eben Etzebeth being manhandled before being subbed. Having Handre Pollard join the squad offers the Springboks options, and it will be interesting to see who gets a run at 10 in the playoffs.

3. France (Last week: 1)

The French continued their winning ways with an impressive 96-0 victory over Namibia, but have moved from first to third in the Power Rankings due to the facial fracture of their inspirational captain Antoine Dupont. With tries across the board in what amounted to a glorified training run, France solidified their position at the top of Pool B, with a final round match up against Italy the only possible stumbling block. Time is now ticking on the return of Dupont, after France also lost their usual number 10, Romain Ntamack prior to the tournament.

4. England (Last week: 5)

Along with the return from suspension of Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell, England are now starting to perform consistently with a third straight win, this time against a lightweight Chilean team. Henry Arundell led the way with 5 tries, while Marcus Smith and Theo Dan both scored 2. Although their play hasn’t been to the same standard as the teams above them on this week’s Power Rankings, they have confirmed their spot in the quarter finals and are going from strength to strength.

5. New Zealand (Last week: 4)

Coming back after a week off, the All Blacks will be looking for a bonus point win and a solid performance this weekend against Italy. The possible return of Shannon Frizell and Jordie Barrett should bolster the New Zealanders, who find themselves in the unusual position of having to fight for a position in the quarter finals after losing to France in the World Cup opener. Questions remain about the make up of their strongest side, with the calls for Will Jordan to start at 15 growing louder, and bench prop cover available with Ethan de Groot sitting out the next two weeks after his red card against Namibia.

6. Wales (Last week: 6)

Leading the way in Pool C, Wales took out a convincing win against Australia in a game where the wheels well and truly fell off for Eddie Jones’ men. After losing Dan Biggar early in the match, Gareth Anscombe stepped up scoring 23 points on the way to a 40-6 thumping. It’s hard to know where Wales stand overall after an unconvincing win over Fiji, and the Wallabies providing little resistance, but a win’s a win and Warren Gatland will be ecstatic with the way his team has come together over the past three weeks, topping their Pool and looking forward to a likely quarter final against the struggling Pumas.

7. Fiji (Last week: 7)

Coming off a bye, the Fijians position has actually improved in the tournament thanks to Wales’ win over the Wallabies. They’re now in the box seat to confirm a place in the quarter finals, with wins against Georgia and Portugal putting them through, and a bonus point win over just one of those teams likely to be enough. Coach Simon Raiwalui will be expecting more than that from his team, with Josua Tuisova and Levani Botia leading the way, a solid set piece and attacking weapons across the park. Is this the year that everyone’s second favourite team pushes into the quarter final and even further, with a likely match against England, a team they beat just a month ago?

8. Italy (Last week: 8)

Italy made hard work of their match against Uruguay, coming out as the eventual winners by 38-17 and taking second place in Pool A. Pushed hard by the South Americans, the Italians scored four tries to secure their win and now look forward to a match up against the All Blacks to keep their World Cup campaign alive, before a final Pool match against France. So far, Tommaso Allan hasn’t missed a kick from the tee all tournament, while Ange Capuozzo and Monty Ioane continue to be livewires from the back. They’ll need all of that attacking flair and a rock solid platform in the forwards over the next two weeks to advance their cause.

9. Argentina (No position last week)

Following a scratchy start to the tournament against England, Michael Cheika’s men overcame Samoa 19-10 in a bruising encounter to restart their campaign. While they sit fourth in their Pool currently, they’ve already played two of the teams that sit above them on the table and have an opportunity to secure their place in the quarter finals by winning against Chile and Japan. Neither result is a given, but with the quality they have across the park in Julian Montoya, Pablo Matera, Emiliano Boffelli and with Nicolas Sanchez likely to play in his 100th test, they’re still a real shot at progressing.

10. Scotland (No position last week)

Back from the bye and with a resounding 45-17 win over Tonga, the Scots have everything to play for as they look to escape the pool of death. While their win over Tonga wasn’t flashy, they scored 7 tries and secured a winning bonus point. Finn Russell continues to be ring master and key to his side’s success, orchestrating Scotland’s play, with Duhan van der Merwe looking powerful on the wing. It’s up front however where Scotland’s fortunes lie if they’re to make it out of their pool. Next up is Romania, another must win fixture (with a bonus point), before Scotland take on Ireland in the final round in what shapes as a do or die match which could come down to points differential to see who progresses.

What do you think Roarers, who are looking the best? Which teams have the most room to improve? Are there any surprises in store before the playoffs begin?