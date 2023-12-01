The Roar
Magpies ace suffers long-term injury with entire 2024 season in doubt
One hour ago
Collingwood forward Dan McStay is set to miss the entire 2024 season with the club confirming he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during training on Friday.

The 28-year-old had only returned to pre-training this week following a medial collateral ligament strain in his right knee.

Executive General Manager of Football Graham Wright said: “This is unfortunate news for Dan who is likely to miss the 2024 season,” Wright said.

“Dan sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during today’s training session. He had returned to training this week after recovering from a medial ligament injury sustained in our Preliminary Final last season.

“We are all extremely disappointed for Dan, and our entire Club will rally around him during this difficult time and throughout his rehab journey.”

McStay was the heartbreak story leading into the 2023 grand final after injuring his right knee in the preliminary-final win over GWS.

His two goals in the preliminary final proved crucial as Collingwood secured a one-point win.

McStay had booted 20.7 across 14 games in 2023, but given the knee MCL injury needed a rehabilitation time of about eight weeks he was no chance of featuring in the grand final.

Collingwood went on to beat Brisbane by four points in one of the all-time great grand finals.

