Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

To be completely honest it was a bit hit and miss last week with the bets, with the lone highlight being the game placing of Echo Effect at generous odds.

Here are my five bets for the weekend.

Bet 1: All Up Win- Burning Front (Moonee Valley R4)/Big Duke (Moonee Valley R6)/Finke (Morphettville R5)

Looks pretty straight forward and a comfortable $8 multi to my eye. Burning Front bounced back to form with a win at Caulfield last start, aided by a peach from Ben Allen. Weighted to win, won the race last year and there is no depth to the field.

Big Duke might have the same level of talent as another recent Weir acquisition, Plein Ciel, but he is pretty good in his own right and now he has that winning feeling, he can go on with it.

Finke was confidently backed last week and won in a much stronger race than what he faces this weekend. I am confident he can get the job done.

Bet 2: Each-Way- Trentham Race Eight Number 18 Luna Rossa

Australia would be familiar with this Baker-Forsman filly given she ran three times during the Melbourne Spring and ran quite well without winning. Back home now and has been targeted to win the Group 1 first up. Gee she looks ready to rumble off the back of a very sharp trial win at Cambridge last Tuesday when going to the line under triple wraps in winning.

I can see her getting three wide cover before launching late with only 52.5kg on her back.

Bet 3: Place Multi- Alaskan Jade (Morphettville R4)/Strictly Legit (Moonee Valley R1)/In Fairness (Moonee Valley R5)/Clipper (Randwick R4)/Quick Defence (Randwick R5)

My shout if it salutes. Alaskan Jade was a good winner last time out and thought she’d be much shorter than $8, so the $2.30 place appeals. Strictly Legit was a dominant debut winner before having no luck next start. He can definitely bounce back.

In Fairness loves racing at the Valley and maps well, so I think she can give cheek. Clipper is the best for me at Randwick, and I think the $5 to win is a good bet, as well as the place.

And Quick Defence is a gamble. If he rolls forward, he’ll take some beating at odds. I think if they ride quiet, he won’t be as effective.

Bet 4: Win- Moonee Valley Race Three Number 9 Wheal Leisure

For mine she is at rock bottom odds at $3, but I am really keen on her. I say rock bottom because she was $21+ on Monday when accepted for Sandown on Wednesday before being scratched.

I really liked her debut win at Terang before racing over the Flemington mile where she got a mile back yet finished off with purpose behind Gervais. Looks well suited up to the 2040m and this is a very thin event.

Bet 5: Each Way- Morphettville Race Eight Number 10 Go Arrivederci

Horrendous name to type/write, but there is a decent engine under the hood and I think she run a beauty at her SA debut. Performed OK when trained in NSW by Kris Lees, but she seems to be enjoying life under Tony McEvoy based on a recent trial win when defeating the Stakes winner Riziz.

Third horse came out and won on Wednesday, so $8 each way looks a great beat.