Serena Williams vs Venus Williams live stream: How to watch the Australian Open women’s singles final online or on TV

It will be a sisterly battle in the women’s singles final at the Australian Open with Serena Williams taking on Venus Williams. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming online and watching the match on TV.

The match itself is due to begin on Saturday January 28 at 7:30pm (AEDT) on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park.

Both players have been in great form throughout the Open, with only a single set dropped between them and this should be another great battle between the pair.

How to live stream online

There are a couple of ways to stream the Australian Open women’s final, whether you are on a PC or Laptop, or a mobile device.

If you are looking to stream from a PC or Laptop, then there are two options. You can either use the 7 Live website, which allows you to stream the channels of Seven, and with this match on the main channel, it’s sure to be on that website.

Alternatively, you can use the 7Tennis website, which was set up for the use of streaming the Tennis by the Network.

If you are on a mobile device, then the best way to stream the match will be through the 7 Tennis App for Apple or Android, which allows you to watch every court at the Australian Open, along with each channel on the Seven Network.

The other way is through the 7 Live or Plus 7 applications, which allow you to stream the channels of Seven directly to your mobile device.

It should be noted though that data charges may occur if you are not in a WI-FI zone.

How to watch on TV

Channel 7 hold the exclusive rights to the Australian Open and as such the only way to watch the final on TV will be through the Seven Network, with the game being shown both in high definition on Channel 70 and standard definition on Channel 71 – note, these stations do not apply for Foxtel.

Seven’s broadcast will begin at 7pm (AEDT) and conclude after the match and presentation has been completed.

Australian Open Radio

While it’s not a true radio method unless you are actually at Melbourne Park, in which case you can tune in, Australian Open Radio is streamed online through the Australian Open website for an alternative to Channel 7 or if you can’t get to a TV or device for streaming.

Don’t forget The Roar will have a live blog and highlights throughout the match.