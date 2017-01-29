There is no shortage of words written about Roger Federer. Both across his illustrious career, and just this week in the lead up to his stunning five-set win against Grigor Dimitrov, we’ve spoken about the man a lot.

In one way, this could be seen to be nothing out of the ordinary – athletes feature extensively in the news. Sport, especially in the Australian setting, commonly jumps off the back page and onto the front. We, as a nation, inhale professional sport much in the same way I inhale a burger come Friday night.

But, there is something different about the way Federer holds public consciousness. There is something different about the way we write about him.

There’s something about Roger.

These are the generally accepted facts: The guy entered the professional tour in 1988. He is 35 years old. He was the best male singles player in the world for a record 302 weeks straight. He has, at least until tonight, seventeen grand slam titles to his name. He is second in all-time career prize money earners. He is worth an estimated $320 million. He plays right-handed with a single-handed back hand. He is sponsored by Nike, Rolex and Mercedes Benz. He is generally considered to be the best tennis player of the ‘open era’.

He is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time.

The statistics that support his ascendancy to the top of the history books are endless. This is not the point.

For if you look at the above it just doesn’t describe what you will see, what you will feel, when you watch Roger Federer angle an impossible winner across the deuce baseline, fifteen shots deep in a rally.

That is why sports journalists are inextricably mystified by the man. It’s almost as if you look close enough between the small newspaper print you will see the words ‘No but you just don’t get it, he really is that good’.

Then, there are the things you see and feel.

The calm eyes, his incredible knack of looking in control, even when losing. This is not to be mistaken with being emotionless but rather a driven even state.

The footwork – he floats. In fact, to say he floats seems a little lazy. Isn’t there a better word to use here? Glide, slide, hover…

The intelligence, pre-emptive shot making. It is only after the winning baseline drive has been played, that the audience (and indeed opponent) can reflect on the decision Federer made to keep him at the net three shots earlier. Ah, it’s all so clear now.

He is the most aesthetic mix between old and new tennis. The athleticism and baseline power of the new era, and the grace and fluidity of the old. Is it possible that his resistance to rejecting his natural ability to play so lightly in favour of more power, the reason we still have such a superstar around to watch?

So we sit and wait with anticipation, to see Federer take on long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal. Akash Kapur, writing for The New Yorker magazine said it perfectly when he referred to Nadal as “the boxer to Federer’s ballerina”. Federer would have to be the only man who never walked into a ballet class to be so constantly referenced as having feet just like Baryshnikov.

Both players have been plagued in recent years by fatigued knees and reoccurring injuries. What we are about to witness should not be taken for granted. Soon, we might be trying to find out what made him so good, from ESPN replays.

Roger, the pleasure has been entirely ours.