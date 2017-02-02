Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

It was a bit of a tough day last Saturday with the multi going down just and Echo Effect running a huge race after doing a stack of work on speed.

I am hoping Saturday improves so here are my five bets for the weekend.

Bet 1: Win- Hobart Race Eight Number 7 Big Duke

The race sponsor, UBET, opened him $2.80 to win this race.. How on earth did that occur?

He is an odds on pop, and to my eye, the good thing of good things. He is a very promising galloper for Darren Weir who overcame a few difficulties to win last time out at the Valley and was very strong to the line, so the 2400m here is a tick, and he gets Avdulla steering.

Bet 2: Win- Randwick Race Eight Number 8 Liapari

Specked him at odds two back and he just failed to pick up Careless before backing up seven days later over the mile and really. It was just an utter nightmare if you backed him. Should have won but just had no luck in the straight.

He only needs normal luck here to take care of this lot and he is one of the better bets on the Randwick card.

Bet 3: Quinella- Eagle Farm Race Six Numbers 14 Press Report/15 Candika

I’ll be shocked if something wins outside this pair so the best thing to do is take them in a quinella. Press Report hasn’t seen a field this easy throughout her whole career and given she is a Group 1 performer.

The fact she is only carrying 55.5kg should see her terribly hard to beat, and the fact some betting agencies opened her $10 is baffling. Candika comes through the Magic Millions Guineas where she got back to near last in the run and worked home well without threatening. The winner should be out of this pair.

Bet 4: Each Way- Caulfield Race Seven Number 4 Inside Agent

Really good colt that resumes for the Nigel Blackiston stable. He had four runs during the Spring, all of which were pretty much on raw talent but he did win a Stakes race at start two, so there’s no denying he is a Group 1 performer in waiting.

Jump outs have been quite encouraging, McEvoy steers and draws to get a lovely run near the speed.

Bet 5: Win- Caulfield Race Eight Number 1 Faatinah

A potential Group 1 sprinter that resumes for the Hayes/Dabernig yard who came of age in the Spring, highlighted by a dominant win down the Flemington straight in the Bobbie Lewis.

Resumes here at 1000m, which is short of his best, but his latest jump out was very good to my eye and he draws to get a good cart over. Keen on him to resume a winner.