Autumn racing is back, along with Winx, Hartnell – and Charlie Appleby

Rain dumped all across Sydney yesterday, including at Randwick, so we’re likely set for a rain-affected track for the weight-for-age Apollo, even with the city’s heat. It looks like it’ll be soft going at best, with thick grass covering.

Trainer Chris Waller has put the world’s best turf horse, wonder-mare Winx, through two trials for this and she should be firing. It’s always tough to win first-up ahead of a long campaign, but she’s the queen for a reason.

Waller should also have Endless Drama, Grand Marshal, Preferment, Sacred Master, and Libran (who missed the spring) in the race, ensuring some depth. Most of those will be tuning up for longer races, including the Group 1 Sydney Cup (3200m) later in the year, mind you.

Godolphin will have their star in Hartnell come back through the Apollo, along with Ambience and Magic Hurricane.

It’s a fair effort to ask Hartnell, third in Melbourne Cup, to challenge Winx over 1400m first-up, but it’s a repeat of last year’s spring when the two clashed first-up in the Warwick Stakes.

Winx was over three lengths clear that day and, even with a soft track, not a lot suggests the tables will be turned.

Accordingly, all-in markets have Winx $1.20 with Hartnell at $15, and even a decent price the place. Global Glamour and Dibiyani are both good enough to ensure it’s more than a two-horse race, but you’d still have to say it’s Winx and daylight, even first up. Coming through unscathed is just as important as winning for her.

Group 1 CF Orr Stakes (1400m)

The WFA $500,000 Orr is often full of quality horses starting their campaigns and with at least nine Group 1 winners set for this, it’s again a top race.

This year there’s a host that have already got going, with two in Black Hart Bart and Malaguerra at the top of markets, while Ecuador, Lucky Hussler, and Turn Me Loose have had a run and are all good chances.

Jameka is the big name returning. She’s likely to struggle over the 1400m first-up after the Melbourne Cup, which she found too far on her first try. Looking forward to seeing her go well on her return. She’s placed twice first-up over 1400m, including in Group 3 Vanity. Early markets with her at $13 looks unders.

Charlie Appleby sending raiders for Sydney autumn

In news sure to worry plenty of owners and trainers, Charlie Appleby is sending two horses across to ultimately compete in the Sydney Cup.

Appleby had spectacular success in the spring with his raiders. Qewy won the Geelong Cup and Sandown Cup, Oceanographer the Lexus Stakes, while Francis Of Assisi claimed the Bendigo Cup and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

In a sign of how good they were, only Scottish didn’t win a race, but still picked up a giant cheque in finishing second behind Jameka in the Caulfield Cup.

Appleby is sending Penglai Pavilion and Polarisation, who look good enough to challenge on paper, even if they have both run over the hurdles as well as flat races.

Penglai Pavilion is a seven-year-old gelding, who has won three from five over hurdles and one from seven over flat races, and was fifth behind Treve in the 2013 Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe when with Andre Fabre. The gelding’s career hadn’t shown much after that until he was transferred to Appleby and won the Cesarewitch Trial over 3600m back in October.

Polarisation is a five-year-old gelding with 22 starts on the flat for five wins, and just one hurdle attempt. Appleby has only had him for his last three starts, all in 2016, for a second placing, a last, and fourth in his most recent start.

We’ll hopefully see them on the track before the Sydney Cup.

“I excited about sending our first runners to Sydney,” Appleby said on the Godolphin website. “We had a great Carnival in Melbourne, and if we could have even half as good a time in Sydney, I would be delighted.”

Appleby will also be taking Gold Trail on a mission to win the Mornington Cup for an exemption into the Caulfield Cup. All three will quarantine at Canterbury.