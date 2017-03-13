Controversy surrounds Flemington after the on-pacers win

I have been on Twitter recently and a war on the platform has sprung up about whether the Flemington track was biased to on-pacers.

Nothing swooped all day except the winner of the Australian Cup, Humidor. But even he finished three to four off the rail.

David Hayes has said the track was certainly biased and horses were racing out of position. His horse Redkirk Warrior won the Newmarket first up. But he still complained.

Experts like Ralph Horowitz said there was no bias, but the punters disagreed.

So who is right?

Horowitz makes a good point; when the track is as hard as it was, the majority of horses run on doesn’t cut up the turf, meaning the ground will stay good all day. What happens when it is a bit softer is the tracks wears from the inside and the outside comes into play.

When they don’t mark the ground, it is the shortest way home, and the faster horses will win.

There’s been plenty of talk about how tracks are prepared, and Mick Goodie copped a hiding on social media.

Is it logical as Horowitz says? Should it cut up as the day goes on and allows the swoopers a chance?

Is running on rock-hard tracks fair racing? Is that the reason for the so-called bias, it doesn’t cut up and it’s the shortest way home?

On Derby day 2015, I was a frustrated punter as the only way to win was one to two off the rail. I nearly declared I would never punt again as it happened at both Caulfied and the Valley.

Is the problem hard tracks?

I study form but track conditions play a big part. If the previous run was at Caulfield, for instance, and it’s a track rated good four and below, a leader doesn’t usually win, especially later in the meeting, as the inside ground is worn.

Flemington has fantastic drainage, and that could be the issue – Lee Freedman has always said the track is too hard.

I am not sure if Freedman is right, and I see Horowitz’s point, but I’m not sure I agree with it. There’s nothing better than watching horses fly down the outside.

An even track for all would be ideal, but does that mean they have doctor it to do so?

It sounds weird, doesn’t it, considering all are saying it is biased towards leaders.

Is that natural? And how it should the track be on a good two or three track?