Past the Post: Rosehill wrap

It was an interesting meeting at Rosehill on Saturday, where we saw a host of runners finishing off nearer the inside to go close or indeed claim the victory. The highlight was clearly Jameka and her BMW (2400m) spank job.

#MF Dominates BMW

It was #SF in the Spring, but it was the Melbournians who dominated the feature racing at Rosehill, starting off with the BMW (2400m). The Australian Cup looked the key form race and that is how it panned out with the same trifecta from there going to Sydney.

This time, Jameka got revenge on Humidor with a dominant win, aided by a pearl from Hugh Bowman, who didn’t panic when Lasqueti Spirit dashed several lengths clear.

Humidor was brave as always, and Exospheric battled away for third, but it is all about Jameka. That’ll toughen her right up for the Queen Elizabeth… where she’ll bump into this up and coming nag called Winx.

King Callow is back in business

It’s been a while since Noel Callow has won a major down under, but that all changed in the Vinery Stud (2000m) via the in-form filly Montoya’s Secret, who had promised a fair bit last year, but couldn’t quite put it all together.

She has this time in, culminating in a Group 1 triumph in what was a very messy race. Nurse Kitchen avoided the carnage and flashed late to run second. Harlow Gold was fortunate to cling on for third given Foxplay was hampered late by the eventual winner.

From an Oaks perspective, I really have no idea what it all means. Perhaps Lasqueti Spirit from the BMW is the one, but maybe keep an eye out for what comes across the Tasman.

Doncaster Prelude

Spectroscope earned himself a spot in the Doncaster field next week with a determined win in the Prelude. There were a few hairy moments in the run for the import, but once he got clear air near the inside, he finished off with real purpose.

No Doubt sat on speed and fought on gamely while Marenostro was solid in third. He looks an ideal candidate for Scone/Hawkesbury.

The flop was clearly Rudy, the noted wet tracker. He seemed to have every chance to my eye once he got out, but he didn’t attack the line at all. His days as a genuine Carnival contender are done with.

Kiwi dominates Tulloch

Jon Snow didn’t beat much, but he was dominant in winning the Tulloch (2000m). He sat outside the speed most of the way before putting the leader to bed and charging away late.

Prized Icon was okay, but I wouldn’t say he will be winning the Derby. Garbhan ran fourth and he could be a sleeper. He was gone several times but just kept whacking away and was coming again on the line. Interesting to see if he backs up, but all eyes for the winner.

Horses to follow and forgive

Astoria: 1100m to 1400m at start two on that track was never going to be easy. He’s one for the Spring.

Danish Twist: Used that as a barrier trial I thought. That’ll top her off nicely for the Coolmore Legacy.

Tavago: Pulled up with a possible tendon, so that explains his flop.

Dixie Blossoms: Unbelievably negative tactics from Collett. Cost her the win clearly to my eye.

Horses to forget

Rudy: He’s not a Carnival horse.

Wine Bush: That’s the last time he sucks me in. Very weak animal.

La Bella Diosa: A one hit wonder, it seems. The first up effort has stuffed her.