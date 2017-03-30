Canterbury Bulldogs vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

After a devastating loss last week, the Canterbury Bulldogs are looking to hit back when they host the Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium tonight. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8:05pm (AEDT).
The Bulldogs were hapless as the Sea Eagles ran rampant over their scattered defence at Brookvale in Round 4, letting in 36 points to zip in another performance that has put coach Des Hasler under the pump.
Now sitting in 13th with just one win from their opening four games, the Bulldogs find themselves fighting out of the wrong end of the standings early in their 2017 campaign.
The Bulldogs are the lowest-ranked side in the competition in terms of points scored and continued that trend in the aforementioned Manly game. They’ve now scored only 54 points in the first four games.
On the other side of the park, the Broncos are fresh of a thriller with the Raiders, sneaking home 13-12 thanks to a Jordan Kahu field goal late in the game.
It was a big win for the Brisbane side who had finished on the wrong side of close encounters in the two weeks before that, going down by two against the Storm, and losing by one against the Cowboys for the 928th time in the last three years.
It was also their second win of the season, pushing them into eighth on the ladder on points difference.
The Broncos do hold the advantage over the Bulldogs in recent times, having won five of their last seven games against them.
Their last clash came in Round 24 of last year when the Bulldogs travelled up to Suncorp Stadium, only to lose 20-10.
Team News
Pretty quiet on both fronts in terms of team news this week.
The Broncos will go in unchanged for their trip down south, using the same squad from their Round 4 win against the Raiders.
For the Bulldogs, Des Hasler has been forced to make a change to his side following the suspension of Moses Mbye.
Halfback Matt Frawley has been brought in as a replacement.
Prediction
Despite being on the road, it’s tough to see the Broncos losing this one. The Bulldogs have been lacking across the park in the opening rounds and a match-up with a threat like the Broncos doesn’t bode well for them, especially without Mbye.
Brisbane will need this win after some tight results in the opening rounds to get their confidence up and running for the season.
Broncos to win by 16
8:29pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:29pm
21′
The Bulldogs driving up the middle 40 metres from their own line. Eastwood and Graham taking it up before Aiden Tolman does the same.
The Dogs looking to go left here… but the Morris twins make a mess of it and the ball comes loose.
Bulldogs – 0
Broncos – 6
8:28pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:28pm
20′
James Roberts is limping all over the place. He had a hamstring issue before the game and he might be looking towards the sheds.
Bulldogs – 0
Broncos – 6
8:27pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:27pm
19′
NO TRY!!!
Quick decision from the Bunker and Gus Gould is pretty upset as well. Brenko Lee has been pinned for being offside on the play. He wasn’t the tryscorer, but he was within 10 metres of the play.
Bulldogs – 0
Broncos – 6
8:27pm
The Barry said | 8:27pm
I might not make it until half time…
8:26pm
Emcie said | 8:26pm
Geez, without these offsides bulldogs would be way on top…
8:26pm
The Barry said | 8:26pm
Aaaaaaarrrrrggghhhhh!!!!!!!!
8:26pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:26pm
19′
Klemmer again bustling his way up field, taking a few defenders with him. The Bulldogs hit the right flank and slide through the Broncos defence who are on the back foot a touch now.
REYNOLDS IS OVER!!!!
Josh Reynolds is over the line but they want to check the VIDEO REF
Bulldogs – 0
Broncos – 6
8:26pm
The Barry said | 8:26pm
YEEEEEEESSSS!!!!!!
Frawley / Reynolds….
Moses who….?????
8:25pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:25pm
17′
Broncos up over halfway on the 3rd. McGuire coming out of dumy half to steal some metres before the kick comes in behind the line. Morris is all over at the back for the Dogs who are a little slow to get back.
But they win a penalty to aid their leave of the tryline.
Bulldogs – 0
Broncos – 6