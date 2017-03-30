Canterbury Bulldogs vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

Play of the year? Stunning try by the Sunshine Coast Falcons

After a devastating loss last week, the Canterbury Bulldogs are looking to hit back when they host the Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium tonight. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8:05pm (AEDT).

The Bulldogs were hapless as the Sea Eagles ran rampant over their scattered defence at Brookvale in Round 4, letting in 36 points to zip in another performance that has put coach Des Hasler under the pump.

Now sitting in 13th with just one win from their opening four games, the Bulldogs find themselves fighting out of the wrong end of the standings early in their 2017 campaign.

The Bulldogs are the lowest-ranked side in the competition in terms of points scored and continued that trend in the aforementioned Manly game. They’ve now scored only 54 points in the first four games.

On the other side of the park, the Broncos are fresh of a thriller with the Raiders, sneaking home 13-12 thanks to a Jordan Kahu field goal late in the game.

It was a big win for the Brisbane side who had finished on the wrong side of close encounters in the two weeks before that, going down by two against the Storm, and losing by one against the Cowboys for the 928th time in the last three years.

It was also their second win of the season, pushing them into eighth on the ladder on points difference.

The Broncos do hold the advantage over the Bulldogs in recent times, having won five of their last seven games against them.

Their last clash came in Round 24 of last year when the Bulldogs travelled up to Suncorp Stadium, only to lose 20-10.

Team News

Pretty quiet on both fronts in terms of team news this week.

The Broncos will go in unchanged for their trip down south, using the same squad from their Round 4 win against the Raiders.

For the Bulldogs, Des Hasler has been forced to make a change to his side following the suspension of Moses Mbye.

Halfback Matt Frawley has been brought in as a replacement.

Prediction

Despite being on the road, it’s tough to see the Broncos losing this one. The Bulldogs have been lacking across the park in the opening rounds and a match-up with a threat like the Broncos doesn’t bode well for them, especially without Mbye.

Brisbane will need this win after some tight results in the opening rounds to get their confidence up and running for the season.

Broncos to win by 16

