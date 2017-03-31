Bendigo quaddie preview for Saturday, April 1

Racing in Victoria this week comes to us from Bendigo where I will be previewing the early quaddie and the regular (late) quaddie as usual, let’s waste no time and get stuck into it!

Early quaddie

First leg – Victorian Racing Club Trophy, 3YO BM70 1000m

1 Ashlor won well when resuming from a spell at Moonee Valley, absorbed the pressure and kicked to win well, has weight but carries it well and the claim helps here.

2 Blue Tycoon resumes here, faded fresh last time but was only beaten five lengths in the McNeil Stakes, on pacers weren’t favoured on that occasion and can spring a surprise here.

3 If Not Now When resumes here, peaked late fresh last prep and looked good prior to that winning first couple of starts before tackling stakes company before a lengthy break, can surprise here.

5 Sacred Sham settled on pace on debut and fought on well, just got pipped last start at Sandown by Motown Lil which is a handy galloper.

9 Ponte Roma resumes here had the run fresh last prep but really charged home late, a placing to Hey Doc reads as very good form for this.

Suggestions: 1-2-3-5-9

Second leg – VOBIS Gold Rush 1000m

Pretty keen on just the one runner here who boasts the right form lines for this, 8 Limestone beat Tulip who was huge in the Blue Diamond and the Golden Slipper and was a Sydney winner prior to that, last time we saw her at the races she went down narrowly to Catchy who then came out and won the Blue Diamond, form says yes.

Suggestions: 8 only

Third leg – BM84 Handicap 2400m

3 Snitzelwood led and hung out yet kept running to win well last week albeit on a leaders advantaged track, still on the up this prep and can win.

4 Hale Soriano may not have seen out the 3000 meters last time out but his Flemington run prior to that was good with a bit against it on that occasion.

5 Goodwill no match last time out on soft ground behind Richard of Yorke, brave effort prior to that, is genuine and will give you every chance.

9 Richard of Yorke overhauled late by It’s a Silvertrail at the Valley he then went to Sandown with a bit of give in the track and was far too good for them on that occasion.

10 Thunder Connection fought on well to the line at Pakenham, raced in the box seat last time at Hillside and took over in the straight was no match for the winners from the 150 meter mark.

Suggestions: 3-4-5-9-10

Last leg – BM78 Handicap 1300m

2 Ashdam led and just lasted last time over 1600 meters but the rider weighed in light, beaten by a good one prior to that, can figure in the finish here back in trip.

3 Broadway and First looks the one to beat, held the rail last time and fought on well from midfield to win the Mildura Cup, placegetters have since failed. Big win here prior to that.

4 Leodoro just got too far back at the Valley then was far too good last time at Yarra Valley, form around Sandown runs is super.

7 Cannyescent strong return with the big weight, loomed to win but was found to had internal bleeding last time out, like him at this distance.

8 Caprese was in the betting first up but never got into the race, better last time in Adelaide, fitter and up to 1300 meters suits him here.

Suggestions: 2-3-4-7-8

Regular (late) quaddie

First leg – Gold Bracelet 1400m

2 Catch A Fire didn’t quicken at 1100 meters two back but good late, went to 1200 meters last start and sound last time but leader/winner bolted in. Big chance here.

3 Whistle Baby pleasing return from her off a nice trial then solid in a strong race last week, suited here at 1400 meters.

5 Jalan Jalan huge effort last time when wide on a hot speed and held on very well, back on the radar with a big chance!

8 Diamond Baroness two strong wins then ran super with weights against her two back, sound in a handy race in her most recent run. Is genuine and will go close.

10 Quilate held on well in behind them at Flemington that form is good enough for this and had the run last time out and won well.

Suggestions: 2-3-5-8-10

Second leg – Golden Mile 1600m

1 Burning Front just keeps winning is absolutely flying, loves the distance and Rawiller on board, gave the runner up a stack of weight last time and he is going to be hard to beat again, will take by itself in a shorter quaddie.

2 He or She top return coming from back in a fast race on a day that was better to be handy, slow out last time and rare fail last time out and can bounce back.

3 Jacquinot Bay is thrown in as a roughie here, too wide when resuming. A rising 10 year old but was Group 1 competitive last prep and has good second up form so worth another chance.

5 Master Reset had the run last time out but loved the fight, has a great mile record. May need to push forward here from the wide draw but can win.

6 Nevis resumes here and has won twice fresh at 1600 meters, won this race last year beating Big Memory.

7 Zebrinz flying home hard his last two in fast run races, the latter was mostly dominated on speed.

11 Show a Star nicely rated in front and liked the fight beating promising one last time.

Suggestions: 1-2-3-5-6-7-11 (1) in shorter quaddie

Third leg – Bendigo Guineas

Theanswermyfriend was going to race here but I think he is going to Sydney so that counts him out.

2 Achi Baba had a gap between runs at Canterbury and worked home then far from disgraced in Group 2 last time.

7 Mandalay Bay resumes here after a nice trial, showed plenty of ability last prep. Not having the best of in a Group 2 before a spell, big watch.

9 Kazio went back and warmed up really well to record a nice victory on debut, loved the finish at the Valley last time, looks a nice horse.

10 Waterloo Sunset worked well on the outside rail first up, back to her winning trip here and is Group 2 placed at 1600 meters and will be finishing hard.

13 Nina’s Ballerina kicked off prep with a smart win at Bendigo, running a pretty slick time, Moon Drops who was third on that occasion was heavily backed and has failed since, looks a good chance.

Suggestions: 2-7-9-10-13

Last leg – BM90 Handicap 1400m

4 Haradafull resumes here, has been off the scene for a long time but did look good winning both outings last prep, big watch. Has trialed well coming into this.

6 Sadaqa worked early on hot speed two back and had to fade, didn’t have a ton of luck at the latest. Beat all bar handy Zebrinz prior.

7 Top Me Up honest effort in 78 grade then easy lead and held them off last time, honest horse and can win.

8 Bradman had raceday pattern against him two back then was sound at Lakeside, held ground last time over 1600 meters and drops back to 1400 meters which helps.

9 Unbreakable top return at Hillside, had come strong form lines around him last prep around Pilote D’essai and co.

10 Chamois Road led and found enough to score last week in Adelaide in good fashion, dominant winner prior to that. Racing well and will take catching again.

11 Pay Up Bro pleasing return in Apache Cat, kept finding the line last time and doesn’t run poorly. Won third up last prep and can win here.

Suggestions: 4-6-7-8-9-10-11