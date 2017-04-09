SANZAAR confirms changes to Super Rugby format

SANZAAR has finally revealed the changes to the Super Rugby format to be introduced at the end of the 2017 season, re-jigging the much-maligned format and consigning one Australian and two South African teams to the scrapheap.
However, the announcement is likely to infuriate already-frustrated Australian rugby fans, with the sides which will make way at the end of the season still a mystery.
In a statement released on Sunday evening, Super Rugby’s governing body didn’t name the teams that won’t be suiting up in 2018, with that decision to be made by the ARU and SARU.
“This decision has not been an easy one and we recognise the difficulty associated with reducing the number of teams in Australia and South Africa,” said SANZAAR Chairman Brent Impey.
“Naturally we understand that there will be some very disappointed franchises but the tournament’s long-term future and the economic reality of the business at present is something that had to be addressed.
“The decision to retain the Sunwolves is linked directly to SANZAAR’s strategic plan for the future. The potential for growth of the sport in Asia off the back of the establishment of the Sunwolves and the impending RWC in 2019 is significant. It remains an obvious focus for the organisation and a Japanese Super Rugby franchise is key to that strategy.”
The ARU announced they will be holding a press conference at 9:30am (AEST) on Monday morning to “address the Super Rugby competition restructure announced by SANZAAR.”
With three teams now out of the picture, the controversial conference system has been changed, although not completely scrapped despite the criticism of many fans.
Instead of the two-group, four-conference format which was introduced at the start of 2016, next year will see the competition split into three groups.
Under the new system, the four South African teams will be in one conference alongside Argentina’s Jaguares, while the remaining Australian teams will couple up with the Sunwolves in another. New Zealand’s five sides make up the final conference.
Under the revised structure, each team will not play all 14 other sides, rather meeting 12 of the opposing franchises throughout the course of the season.
Much like in the current structure, each conference winner will advance to the finals at the end of the regular season from 2018 onwards, with the next five sides on the overall ladder making up the remainder of the teams in the finals.
SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos said there were two key factors that influenced the decision to cut Super Rugby back down to the 15-team format.
“It became clear during our strategic assessment that there are two facets to the future of our tournaments,” Marinos said.
“The first is a requirement to react to existing market forces within the sporting business environment and to implement short-term change to Super Rugby. This is what we have done.
“The second is the longer term vision, through a strategic plan, to build the brand that in the future can maximise further development of the game, commercial revenues and the ongoing sustainability of the tournaments. This work is presently ongoing and details will be released in the coming months.”
While the ARU is likely to reveal the Australian team which will make way in 2018 on Monday morning, it is not yet known when their South African counterparts will do the same.
At any rate, it is likely to be a nervous night for Western Force players. Despite the side’s 46-41 victory over the Kings in Perth on Sunday afternoon, the franchise remains the most likely side to be axed in the new format.
In South Africa, the Cheetahs and Kings look to be the most likely teams to make way in 2018.
Revised Super Rugby format
The competition will be played between three conferences comprising the following teams.
New Zealand Conference
Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Highlanders, Hurricanes
Australian Conference
Four Australian teams (TBC), Sunwolves
South Africa Conference
Four South Africa teams (TBC), Jaguares
Tournament Details
-120 match regular season plus seven-match finals series
-15 teams
-Three conferences (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa)
-18 rounds (16 matches per team, two bye weeks)
-Each team will play eight matches within its conference (four home and four away)
-Each team will play eight cross-conference matches – against four of the five teams from each of the other two conferences (four at home and four away)
-Each team will play 12 of the other teams within the season (85% of opposition teams which is up from 70% in 2016).
-Eight team Finals Series: Three Conference winners and; five wild card places – the next best performing teams based on competition points after the Conference winners regardless of -Conference. Conference winners and fourth-placed team on competition points will host quarter-finals.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:10pm
DJW said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:10pm | ! Report
Gutless from Pulver and ARU. All there positions should be untenable.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:36pm
Mark said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:36pm | ! Report
Actually the person you should be aiming your ire at is John O’Neill – he go you into this mess
April 9th 2017 @ 6:38pm
Hello Everybody. said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:38pm | ! Report
I think what theyve done takes guts.
Acknowledging that 5 teams is wrong and cutting one to benifit the game in Aus and for Super Rugby.
It makes sense but people refuse to see the logic behind it.
“ARU is bad” is the mantra in Aus fan circles.
Everything they do is considered wrong and the ironic thing is that its the constent negativity amougst fans and media, the self hate and self harm that is such a huge part of the culture that is doing the damage, not the ARU.
If youre the 2nd best you want to sack the Wallabies coach because you dont look good enough beating everyone but NZ, not enough tries. If the ARU starts a national comp you refuse to support it for one reason or another.
If the ARU bravely cuts a team you say they shouldnt.
Its par for the course.
P.S. When I say “you” I dont mean you obviously.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:11pm
Alex L said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:11pm | ! Report
I for one look forward to the NZ media having a big blubbering sook about how their conference is stronger than others and it’s unfair for them to not get all the finals spots.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:14pm
Jeffrey said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:14pm | ! Report
But it is though. Even a blind man can see that the kiwi teams are disadvantaged.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:15pm
Fionn said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:15pm | ! Report
The Kiwi teams are disadvantaged because they are better teams than the non-Kiwi teams…?
April 9th 2017 @ 6:29pm
Hello Everybody. said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:29pm | ! Report
Because teams that are not as good get garanteed finals spots ahead of them obviously.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:37pm
Pinetree said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:37pm | ! Report
“The Kiwi teams are disadvantaged because they are better teams than the non-Kiwi teams…?”
Yes Fionn. Can you not see that if you play 8 games, or half the games vs stronger opponents that you get less points because you take more points off each other. How hard is that to understand?
And a weaker conference with 2 or 3 poor teams gives the stronger 2 teams in that conference a easy road to gather points (and bonus points), manage their players though resting while playing weaker teams.
How is this not obvious?
April 9th 2017 @ 6:43pm
Fionn said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:43pm | ! Report
Pinetree, can you not see the laughably contradictory nature of saying that your teams are disadvantaged because they are better than the other teams?
Yes, in a round robin tournament more NZ teams would make the final (and I prefer a RR tournament, btw, I want the top 8 teams to make the finals, I don’t want Aus and SA to be gifted them), but arguing that you are disadvantaged because your teams are better is literally an oxymoron.
The most you can say is that the weaker NZ teams are disadvantaged with the system, but overall, no country is disadvantaged except insofar as they would prefer a RR.
Is that really so difficult to understand, or is being a worse team an advantage in competitions now? In that case I’ll ring up Bernard Tomic to let him know he’s now advantaged against Federer.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:55pm
Fionn said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:55pm | ! Report
I quite agree. And for what it’s worth. Even more than being unfair, this system is just uninteresting. I hate the conference format. Leads to too many irrelevant games that literally don’t matter at all to your own conference. Should be a R/R with a top 8 and if that means 5 Kiwi teams and 3 Saffas make the finals then the Aussies should miss out.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:45pm
Fionn said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:45pm | ! Report
My sarcastic and somewhat tongue-in-cheek (although only somewhat) comment is under moderation. Suffice to say that I would support a R/R as I want to see the best 8 teams in the final, and I understand why a NZ fan would prefer a R/R too. But the logic that teams are disadvantaged because they are better is so contradictory that it almost brings me tears of mirth.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:51pm
Pinetree said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:51pm | ! Report
The sad thing Fionn is that no matter which way you look at it, all fans seem to be disappointed, and I think we can agree on that.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:55pm
Fionn said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:55pm | ! Report
April 9th 2017 @ 6:37pm
Rebellion said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:37pm | ! Report
What a horrible outcome. Interstate derbys are the absolute pits – this is all about money and nothing to do with a return to quality.
The good news is the Force will finally get the boot but the bad news is more crap matches substituting one misfit team for another (Sunwolves).
SANZAR is compromised by greed and corruption. I now have genuine concerns for the code’s future
April 9th 2017 @ 6:18pm
Rhys Bosley said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:18pm | ! Report
Unfortunately I don’t think it will work that way.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:19pm
Jacko said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:19pm | ! Report
Why are you even on here Rhys? You said you would desert Aus rugby if this happened and it has happened…. Bye bye
April 9th 2017 @ 6:23pm
Rhys Bosley said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:23pm | ! Report
Why are you here?
April 9th 2017 @ 6:30pm
Jacko said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:30pm | ! Report
Shane are you his minder? Im here because I never once lost enthusiasum for rugby. Rhys even wrote an article about hating the game if they cut 1 aus side.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:35pm
Shane D said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:35pm | ! Report
No Jacko, I just can’t work out why people waste their time sniping at each other like children. It’s great you have an ongoing enthusiasm for this great game. I feel for those who are being burnt by this saga & hope they rediscover their love for the game & wonder anyone would feel the need to put the boot in.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:55pm
Jacko said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:55pm | ! Report
Shane he wrote an article and was VERY derogratory to SA and NZ in his comments. Its a real shame I have to constantly defend against such bitterness as I would much prefer to comment on the rugby but huff and puff supporters like Rhys are not needed in any sport. Ask him why he is SOOOOOOOO anti NZ and why he has to put crap on us every chance he gets. Then ask him why he still has a Kiwi passport if he hates the place so much
April 9th 2017 @ 6:26pm
Shane D said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:26pm | ! Report
Rhys said he would avoid putting his money in the ARU’s pocket. Is there a fee for commenting that I don’t know about?
April 9th 2017 @ 6:41pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:41pm | ! Report
Evert thought about traveling and what an advantage the Kiwi teams? They will travel so much less than everyone else. Like always.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:44pm
Shane D said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:44pm | ! Report
More importantly Neutral they get to play more hard rugby at the moment as well. Steel sharpens steel & all that.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:48pm
Pinetree said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:48pm | ! Report
I am sure the Kiwis would prosper much more from greater travel, but and easy road as far as opponents go. Like to see how the Aussie teams go if one of them swapped with a kiwi team. Do you honestly think that the kiwi team would be hindered by the extra travel? Or would they probably top the table and the Aussie team struggle playing 8 times against kiwi opposition?
April 9th 2017 @ 7:02pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | April 9th 2017 @ 7:02pm | ! Report
Yes I think Kiwi sides would drop a little in performance if they travelled more. Like everyone else do. This is not rocket science mate.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:15pm
Deano said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:15pm | ! Report
@AlexL
You appear to be the only blubbering sook in the region.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:17pm
Jacko said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:17pm | ! Report
Alex if you read it you would see that all 5 NZ sides can qualify for the finals if good enough. As in top 3 plus 5 others.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:19pm
Shane D said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:19pm | ! Report
Don’t hold your breath Alex. The new format makes it easier for NZ teams to qualify. 1 less conference winners spot & wild cards not conference dependant. NZ teams also get to play more non NZ teams as a percentage of games I think.
I would say NZ get the most positive news from this announcement.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:12pm
GWSingapore said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:12pm | ! Report
Merge the Brumbies with the Rebels and call them the Southern Bushrangers. Split their home games between Melbourne and Canberra.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:15pm
Fionn said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:15pm | ! Report
I appreciate that this is meant as a compromise, but this suggestion needs to end. Just cut us if you are going to cut us. We will never accept being absorbed by Melbourne.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:19pm
Red Menace said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:19pm | ! Report
OK, lets get rid of the Feral Horses.
The Force must stay!
April 9th 2017 @ 6:22pm
Scuba said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:22pm | ! Report
Agree it won’t work. We have seen with the NRL mergers that they start with the best intentions of splitting games between two home grounds but that lasts a couple of years before a dominant faction emerges.
As someone born in Melbourne who lives in Brisbane, I’d much rather see the Rebels (or the Force) cut than the Brumbies. Unfortunately I’m not sure the marketing types who look at the size of potential markets will agree.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:43pm
Ed said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:43pm | ! Report
I’m a Tahs supporter and want(ed) all 5 teams to stay. Brumbies are my second team when the Tahs go to shit (all too often over the years).
But would a Brumbies / Rebels merger be that bad as a solution?
Honest question but does playing “home” games in Tas hurt Hawthorn that much?
April 9th 2017 @ 6:56pm
Scuba said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:56pm | ! Report
Ed, as someone who is also a Hawthorn supporter (as much as that pains me to admit right now) it’s not the same situation as there has never been a VFL/AFL team in Tasmania. The loss of identity for the followers of the merged teams is a big thing.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:57pm
Fionn said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:57pm | ! Report
They’ve tried it with North Melbourne and GWS, and it just seems so contrived. Even though a Rebels-Brumbies merger would be more legitimate than the AFL “home” matches they play here, there would be so much anger and resentment at the merger. I also imagine every year the links to the ACT Brumbies would be more and more tokenistic.
Maybe I’m the exception, but as the passionate Brumbies fan that I am, the Brumbies would almost certainly be dead to me from the moment we were ‘merged’, regardless of the name.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:21pm
davSA said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:21pm | ! Report
We have tried that in SA GWS …twice…..and twice it did not pan out. Something is lost not gained in these manufactured mergers.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:13pm
Jeffrey said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:13pm | ! Report
Why couldn’t they just get every team to play each other and have a fair competition. Happy with the cut in teams, not with the structure.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:15pm
Scuba said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:15pm | ! Report
Unfortunately it is the idea that people will go more to matches involving other teams from their country than watching teams from NZ or RSA (in our case). i agree that fairness of the comp dictates scrapping the system, but not sure the bean counters will let that happen.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:22pm
cinque said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:22pm | ! Report
Jet lag, travel costs plus local interest.
Canterbury vs Otago twice will attract more attention than one clash only, plus a random home or away match against some team from a far off land
April 9th 2017 @ 6:18pm
davSA said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:18pm | ! Report
So from SA point of view we have the Kings and Cheetahs out. Have SARU agreed to this ? Or are they simply being told to cull 2 sides. For the Australians the uncertainty continues. Pity the players. I have said all along that SA Cannot cut sides.
Why announce it at this time on a Sunday . I will tell you why , because that’s what people do when they have bad news to release . Do you mean to tell me after all this consultation , conferences , meetings this is what SANZAAR come up with…. Gutless, spineless ……Somehow I don’t think this is over by a long shot.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:21pm
Shane D said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:21pm | ! Report
The SARU is organising a Cage Death Match. Last 4 teams standing stay in.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:24pm
Scuba said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:24pm | ! Report
I think they have stuffed up the timing on this – the theory with bad political announcements is to put them out on Friday afternoon and hope that people will miss them – normally the same theory would apply on a Sunday but with a game being played this afternoon they would have been better off hiding this announcement until Monday night.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:52pm
BlouBul said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:52pm | ! Report
I would like to see the demise of SARU.
Clubs/Teams that belong to the fans (what the Force is trying to do) would be a good alternative IMHO.
April 9th 2017 @ 6:18pm
Matty said | April 9th 2017 @ 6:18pm | ! Report
Let’s just hope this doesn’t kill off the game in Western Australia.