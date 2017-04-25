Behind the barriers: Five bets for Anzac Day

There is some really good racing right across the board this Tuesday to honour and commemorate Anzac Day and the diggers who fought for the land we live in. I think there are plenty of winners to be found.

Here are my five key bets for Tuesday.

Bet One- Win- Flemington Race Three Number 4 Petition

Looks one of two standouts on the card at Flemington, but keep in mind she is nominated for Saturday. Very good filly for Team Freedman who placed in a couple of Stakes races during the Melbourne Spring.

Resumed in a pretty strong Geelong maiden and despite taking time to wind up, once she put them away 200m out, she drew right away like a good horse does, beating an above-average type in Sallybrook, who won by nearly ten at Werribee on Saturday.

These gallopers have bottomed out with no upside. Complete opposite for Petition. Very keen.

Bet Two- Each Way- Flemington Race Six Number 12 Penthouse Kitten

Some betting agencies were offering $15+ for her which is just crazy. Should be single figures. Gave them a spanking to break the maiden tag at Bairnsdale before going to the 2000m on her home track at Mornington and sorry for bringing it up if you backed her.

She just got into an awful spot at a critical stage and while she was held up, those in front of her were off and gone. The run was huge. 2800m is a query for most here, but given how well she relaxes, and her turn of foot, I don’t see the trip being an issue.



Bet Three- Win- Flemington Race Seven Number 2 Egg Tart

Had her marked down as a Queensland Oaks horse, but running here does indicate they want to go to the SA Oaks. Whatever the case, I think she wins here. Very good filly for the Waller yard who is two from two this time in, starting off at Newcastle before going to Warwick Farm where she lumped the big weight but was far too good.

Flemington mile looks perfect and third up, she should be closer to peak fitness.If she runs up to her form, without including natural improvement, she’ll be too good.

Bet Four- Each Way- Randwick Race Three Number 3 Yeah Bravo

The best e/w play at Randwick for mine. He did an enormous job first up at Newcastle given he was back near last in a slowly run race and when the leader is running 33.5 for the final 600m, backmarkers had no chance.

He has the run under the belt and I think he is the one to beat for sure. $10 is the best I can find. That looks great value.



Bet Five- Win- Randwick Race Five Number 5 So Splendid

$7 is the best on offer, but I think she will start much shorter. Chris Waller trained mare that ran over 1400m at Newcastle last time out and you could make a case that she nearly should have won when fourth to Ardanza. Badly held up in the straight when appearing to have plenty to offer. Randwick 1400m looks perfect for her and the blinkers go on for the first time.