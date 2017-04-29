Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

It’s going to be a fab day of racing right across the board this Saturday. The Brisbane and Adelaide Carnivals heat up, big fields at Caulfield and of course the standalone program at Hawkesbury. Here are my five key bets for Saturday.

Bet One- Win- Hawkesbury Race Two Number 1 Serena Bay.

Could have got even money on Wednesday. That looks a steal. Looks a standout. Gave them a nice licking first up at Goulburn before being well backed in the Percy Sykes where she had a dream off the pace and for a few strides looked the winner but had to settle for a close up third to Shoals. This looks a considerable drop in depth and she looks the leader.

Bet Two- Win- Hawkesbury Race Six Number 2 Artistry

In terms of the features at Hawkesbury, I was most keen on this mare. Lot to like about her effort last time out in the Sapphire (1200m) at Randwick.

She isn’t a wet track horse yet she kept surging under Bowman to run a very game second to the swimmer Secret Agenda. Much better on top of the ground here, and she does look thrown in at the weights.

Bet Three- Win- Caulfield Race Five Number 1 Doubt I’m Dreaming

Similar to Serena Bay. Could have got even money on Wednesday. Again, a steal for mine. Has the makings of at least a Group horse and could well be a Group 1 horse in time. Very smart colt for John McArdle that absolutely toyed with them on debut at the Valley in the St Albans and won like a potential Group 1 horse. Trialled sensationally last week at Cranbourne and I think he will be even better on the bigger track here.

Bet Four- Each Way- Eagle Farm race Six Number 7 Tumbler

Not often you love a horse, but this girl is an exception for me. I love her and I think she can make my prediction of her being a Stakes/Group 1 horse come true here. She really had no right to win first up at Doomben given they went very slowly in front yet she rounded them up late with a devastating turn of foot to win and run a tick over 32 for her final 600m.

Always stated she is blacktype, but she could well be a Group 1 horse, like the Tatts Tiara. Very keen to see if she can hold her own.

Bet Five- Each Way- Morphettville Parks Race Seven Number 11 Hectopascal

$12 was offered up on Wednesday and that just seemed crazy to my eye. She looked in a spot of bother at Sandown a couple of Wednesdays back but once she got clear air, she really attacked the line and got the win.

Looks to have enormous scope and has the fresh legs, plus the form around her reads well and has been franked since. Happy to be with her.