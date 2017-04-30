Past the post: Caulfield blackbookers

Despite being the fourth Saturday meeting in a row, the Caulfield track played superbly and there were some really good runs to come out of the program.

Hopefully there are some future winners listed below.

Follow

Moonlites Choice – Second up syndrome perhaps? Add the fact she was staying at 1100m despite looking for further. Wouldn’t sack her even though it looked poor on paper.

Doubt I’m Dreaming – The bubble burst but I wouldn’t sack him. Five weeks between runs and the leader got a picnic in front. He will go for a spell and I’m sure he will come back as a very good three year old.

Star Exhibit – He was a better horse than them, but first up for the new stable over an unsuitable trip and was wide no cover. He had everything go against him but he still surged and finished best. Follow him with confidence.

Onpicalo – Talented galloper for Mick Price who was second up at the mile here and did a really good job to finish as close as he did. Third up next start, he can go close to winning at odds.

Forget

Fomo – Not a city horse yet after this. Looked to control things nicely mid-race but he caved in very quickly and tired badly. Not for the city at the moment.

Anaheim – Not the SA Derby winner. If he was, he would have attacked the line and finished much better off here, but it was just a run.

Taddei Tondo – Bit obvious and easy, but he does have to go in. Just not racing well enough, even with the drop in grade.

Leotie – Was prepared to forgive her for the Flemington failure, but she did absolutely nothing here. Jury is well and truly out. She can win again. But she can do it without me.