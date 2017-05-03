Behind the barriers: Five bets for Day Two at Warrnambool

The Warrnambool Carnival continues on Wednesday where the sprinters get to showcase their stuff in the Wangoom Handicap (1200m).

The best hurdlers in the business slog it out in the Galleywood Hurdle (3200m). Here are my five key bets for day two.



Bet One- Win- Race Two Number 4 Euroman

Tough maiden but I think he is the way to go for Weir. He has had three career outings for Darren Weir, the latest coming over 1800m at Warracknabeal where he was off the bit a fair way out and was really one paced but stuck on quite well.

Give in the ground might be what this horse is looking for and John Allen takes over. Ticks plenty of boxes.



Bet Two- Win- Race Three Number 10 Truly High

Pretty keen on this one, another for Weir. Gelding that resumed over 1400m at Bendigo a tick over two weeks back and closed off with real purpose late to run third to Stornaway in what looked a strong maiden. Looks perfectly placed second up at the 1700m here, bred to handle give in the track, has enormous upside and the Weir polish.

Bet Three- Win- Race Five Number 10 Something To Share

If there was a horse you wanted to anchor for the program, this is the bloke. He ran in a Bendigo maiden hurdle two back and loomed to win but had to settle for second to Duke Of Boneo before going to the Stawell Cup where he ran a bold race at odds behind Mujadale.

He has the flat form on the board as well as an encouraging jumps display.

Bet Four- Win- Race Six Number 6 Renew

Clear horse to beat for mine in the Galleywood. Talented galloper for the Weir camp who has found his calling – the jumps. Ran in the Hurdle on Easter Monday at Oakbank and despite jumping the last couple poorly, his class got him home.

This is his toughest test to date over the jumps, but I think he is capable provided he jumps better than what he did at Oakbank.

Bet Five- Each-Way- Race Eight Number 15 Chase The Horizon

Looks the best each way play of the Carnival. The gelding looks to have really done the trick with this galloper. Resumed over 1100m at Caulfield a tick over two weeks back and worked home with real purpose behind Miss Vista.

That form was well and truly franked on Saturday, he loves give in the ground, goes well second up, draws well and ticks a lot of boxes.