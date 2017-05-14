Past the post: Doomben and Morphettville blackbookers

Group one racing was held at both Doomben and Morphettville, and while the track in Adelaide looked to play perfectly, at Doomben it was an advantage to be near the speed.

Here are my blackbookers from the respective meetings.

Doomben

Follow

Stella Ombra – They’ve run home in a tick over 33. His effort to get as close as he did means he has to have run 32 and change. Outstanding effort and a future winner for sure.

Payroll – Not many missed the run. Flopped out to last and was doing nothing, then picked up and savaged the line between runners. Has enormous upside so she can win a race or two this time in.

Billy The Kid – I think he is your Queensland Guineas horse. Said pre-race that Doomben wasn’t his track and that was a big factor for his defeat. Still charged home after getting a mile back. Eagle Farm 1600 metres? Yes, please.

Start Wondering and Derryn – Wouldn’t drop off Start Wondering. Not sure he liked being sandwiched between horses, and I don’t think he was happy around Doomben. His effort was solid. Derryn was the hard-luck tale, last in the run and got within a couple of lengths. He’s a beauty.

Order Again – Outstanding Derby trial. 1500 metres to 2000 metres and up in grade was never going to be easy, but he got a big tick for mine, especially the way the track played. Those runners will struggle to beat him at Eagle Farm.

Forget

Snitzkraft – The races are only going to get harder, and as for being a JJ Atkins contender? Nah. He’s not up to that level, not even this level at this stage.

Russian Revolution – D-day was here for him, and he failed. Had the dream sit off a good speed, got the inside split and it looked game over, but he didn’t ping and in fact was fading the final 100 metres.

Morphettville

Follow

Danger Deal – I think you can make a strong case that this horse should have won. Got into a bumping battle with Snitzepeg throughout the straight and couldn’t really balance up but still attacked the line. There is a win for this horse.

Strategic Demand – Just forget he went around. Got badly checked by the horse that went amiss and lost all chance after that. Give him another chance.

Mio Dio – Not really a first up horse, but he ran an absolute beauty and I think he probably should have won. He took a while to get clear air and wind up but once he did, he really finished off and got close. This winter is going to be fruitful for him.

Petition – The less said the better about the ride.