WATCH: Wallabies vs Fiji video highlights

The Wallabies have gotten the win in their first Test of 2017, comfortable running past Fiji for a 37-14 victory on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne.

» Read the full match report

» VOTE: DIY player ratings

» What changes should the Wallabies make?

Australia scored two tries in the first ten minutes through Israel Folau and Henry Speight, before Fiji improved as the half went on, but weren’t able to add any points of their own.

A conversion and a pair of penalty goals from Bernard Foley’s boot built it up to an 18-0 lead in Australia’s favour at the half-time break.

The second half was a try-fest – Folau and Speight both adding second tries, and benched skipper Stephen Moore getting on the end of one in a great team play.

Fiji also found their way to the line twice, Vereniki Goneva getting their first and Tomici Nagusa their second.

Speight’s second try was the sweetener as the last play of the game, leaving Australia with a 25-point win.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said: “Really happy with the guys, the intent was really strong but it was a performance that was indicative of a six-day preparation. We probably left two or three (tries) out there. The Fijians’ offload game was pretty hard to deal with at times.

“I was really impressed with some of our defence in the first half, keeping them to zero was pleasing. They started to get hot with their offloads and they are hard to defend.

“There is a new team each week this June Series. We’re excited about that. I’m pleased with our guys putting some points on after a six-day prep.”