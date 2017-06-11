Five talking points from the Wallabies vs Fiji

The Wallabies kicked off their June international season with a comfortable 37-14 win over Fiji in Melbourne.

Australia bagged five tries to two in an undulating clash that saw the home side shoot out of the gates before grinding through the contest on either side of halfway, breaking away again late to take the game.

With a few debutants, some stirring Fiji rugby and a result to please aching rugby fans in Australia in the midst of a tough Super Rugby season, here are five talking points from the game in Melbourne.

Karmichael Hunt must stay in the Wallabies for the long run

A very well deserved debut for the triple code-hopper, Karmichael Hunt’s first foray into the canary yellow of the Wallabies was not quite what anyone would have been expecting, himself included.

Despite training for a good portion of the week at fullback and word running rampant of Folau being shifted to the wing or No.13, Hunt was thrown into the inside centre role for his first game.

It’s not a position he’s too familiar with and being the best fullback in Australia at the moment throughout a very rough Super Rugby campaign, you could forgive him for being a little off.

Not Hunt though, as he has all season for the Reds, he just threw himself at the role, excelling with his aggressive style of rugby, not afraid to take on the big boppers from Fiji.

“I was very surprised (to start at 12) and my head started spinning but I managed to get my head around the plays,” said Hunt.

Not only was he a force in attack, but he is one of the most defensively underrated players on the planet right now. I’d go as far to say he’s the best defensive backline player in Australia and possibly beyond.

No one gets past him and when he hits, he hits damn hard, making sure the poor bloke he nails thinks twice before coming his way again.

Hunt proved in his first game that, despite diversities of position and otherwise, he belongs in the Wallabies line up. His versatility in positioning is now a massive factor that Cheika can work with as well, although, I would like to see him take that No.15 jumper some time in the future.

Hunt is a long-term Wallaby.

What is Folau doing for the Waratahs?

Speaking of the fullback position, Israel Folau continued his love-affair with international rugby, bagging a double to add to his continuously increasing tally.

The question that’s begging though is where is this Israel Folau for the Waratahs?

This was a completely different man to the one we’ve seen struggle uninterested through the Super Rugby season so far, looking nothing like the player that took Australian rugby by storm back in 2013.

His form was the catalyst behind the aforementioned talk of moves to the wing or Hunt taking his spot at the back.

He played seamlessly across the backline and on the counter in particular where he is so dangerous in broken play on the kick return.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson will be wondering where this form has been throughout the year, hoping he can bring it back to the New South Wales side to finish a disappointing season on a high note.

Have the Melbourne crowd given the ARU signs to drop the Rebels?

The opening Test of the season, a bumper Wallabies side lining up against an always fiery Fiji outfit, afternoon rugby at it’s finest under the Saturday sun. Should be a big turn out right?

Unfortunately not.

Just over 13,000 turned out in Melbourne, less than half the capacity of AAMI Park and it didn’t look great with a sea of empty seats around the stadium.

This same time last year Melbourne rugby fans set a record for the same stadium, filing 29,871 into the 30,000 capacity stadium in what was a massive contest with England.

The poor turn out just 12 months later could go down to a few things, but it’s an image that should be seriously concerning the Rebels Super Rugby franchise.

With debate still firing on dropping the Force or the Rebels, the Melbourne side needed a big crowd here to prove to the ARU that there is a thriving rugby base in the Victorian capital to work with.

They needed an impressive showing so the ARU could see that they have a market and they have the support to survive and thrive.

A reportedly record-low attendance for a Wallabies game since the professional era took over, this was not a good image for the hopes of Rebels fans and rugby in Victoria.

Is this the team for success?

While not a perfect performance from the Wallabies across 80 minutes, especially defensively, this was a very handy start to the season.

Looking over the game again, it’s hard to find positions that stands out as needing a fix, it’s hard to see anyone that glaringly needs to be replaced. The team just really worked for the most part.

With Folau and Hunt firing in their role, any backline positioning doesn’t need to be rejigged at this stage.

Higginbotham was a little quiet at the back of the scrum, as were the two props Allan Ala’alatoa and Tom Robertson.

Arguments could be made to have Sekope Kepu in the starting line up, but the point is, there doesn’t need to be alterations to the squad and the starting 15 did it’s job for the most part.

I could easily see this same side taking the park for every game throughout June and a similar line up take the field for the Rugby Championship later in the year.

Taking the foot off the gas

The Wallabies absolutely bolted out of the gates, snagging two meat pies inside the first 11 minutes as they starved the Fijians of the ball, claiming 89 per cent of possession inside the first eight minutes.

That’s the perfect start basically. The issue comes with the rest of the half.

Fiji are certainly no walk over by any means, but Australia just allowed them to settle into the game, letting off throughout the middle portion of the opening half and through periods of the second 40.

Australia didn’t get their next try for another 44 minutes and, despite not conceding any points in that time, their defence began to open up and Fiji looked dangerous and threatening.

They had the early lead and finish to take the win, but to let up for long periods of time like that could prove much more costly in the future.

It’s nit-picking considering the overall result, but the Wallabies need that ruthlessness, that hunger to dominate for 80 minutes without giving their opposition an inch to move.