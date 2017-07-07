Behind the Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

It was a bit of a stinker for the five bets last time around with Carzoff not suited by the tempo. Here are my five best bets for the weekend.

Bet One

Win: Warwick Farm, Race One, No. 5: Awesome Pluck

A beauty for the Jenny Graham yard. Trialed up well prior to debuting at Taree and, gee, you won’t see a better debut win this time of year Australia wide.

He absolutely trotted up and his time was near identical to the other 1000m race, but he really could have smashed the clock. Trialed here last week and again looked outstanding. Just wins on potential.

Bet Two

Win: Warwick Farm, Race Nine, No. 14: Nonpareil

Nonpareil is a smart filly from the Godolphin camp who has been given a three-week break since racing over 1200m at Rosehill. I thought she was very brave in defeat behind Test The World, who franked the form seven days later.

Good record here and the claim for Adkins is a big tick. Lack of opposition sees her as the one to beat.

Bet Three

Win: Flemington, Race Two, No. 1: Killarney Kid

Really keen on this bloke. His three runs back from a break have been very good, the latest coming over the Valley mile when flashing home to run a close-up fifth to Petrology. Has since been tuned up with a sharp win in the hurdles at the Bool. Really keen on him back in this grade.

Bet Four

Win: Doomben, Race Nine, No. 3: Eat My Trust

He ran an enormous race here two weeks back for the Matty Dunn yard. He was tardy away and got back to near last on a somewhat leaders track and to his credit, did a very good job to get as close as he did.

Provided we get an even level playing field here, he’ll take some holding out late and is the best on the Doomben card.

Bet Five

Win: Gawler, Race Seven, No. 7: Dollar for Dollar

Dollar for Dollar looks a standout on the Gawler card. A Tony McEvoy-trained galloper who was backed as unbeatable when resuming at Balaklava a couple of weeks back and despite a few nervous moments in the straight, the big striding horse went right on with it late and was strong to the line.

Up to 1500m is perfect and this looks his race.