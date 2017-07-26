Past the post: Randwick and Morphettville Blackbookers

Some decent types were out on display at Randwick on Saturday with a couple of nice efforts, while at Morphettville, I think we saw an above average youngster. Here are the Blackbookers.

Randwick

Follow

Colosimo – I want to be forgiving of this filly. First up here and looked a bit big in condition and then had to chase the tearaway leader. Don’t sack her…yet.

Suncraze – The blinkers could well be the making of this horse. Would love to see him tipped out and have a crack at some blacktype in the Spring/Summer. He’s a beauty.

Spending To Win – Should have won but just got lost when he had nothing in front. Once the winner came up inside and hit the front, he surged again and wins in another bound.

Man Of His Word – Gee this horse was huge. Given no hope with the ride/tempo and really shouldn’t have finished as close as he did. Up in trip, he can win soon. Be forgiving of backmarkers in that race.

Bolero King – You knew your money was gone behind the barriers. Even then, he had no luck in the straight and should have finished closer.

Admiral Jello – Clear Blackbooker of the meeting/nation wide. This was an outstanding effort fresh over an unsuitable trip. Looks an ideal candidate for a country/provincial cup.

Forget

Upscale – She’s talented, but that’s two poor runs in a row now for a mare that is always consistent. Time to warm the pine.

Super Too – She can win, but not with Panya riding. Even then, the filly is a one trick pony. She needs versatility if she wants to win better races.

Morphettville Parks

Follow

Gold Denari – Amazed by the drift but not amazed she win. Was really keen on her at Gawler prior to being scratched at the barriers. She can go right on with it now given she was upside.

Terry – There is something about this horse I like. His action isn’t the greatest, he has a high head carry, but once he knuckles down, he pins the ears and surges. How far can he go? Not sure.

Forget

Hussys Glow – Convinced there is a decent engine under the bonnet, but she just can’t quite put it together, and this was a thin race. Maybe a drop back to the provincials for a confidence boost.

Posh Journey – Been thereabouts in recent times, but another that just doesn’t want to greet the judge. Another that might help with a run at the midweeks and find some kind of positive form.

Scuzi – Got hampered late but wasn’t going well enough. A city horse? No way. Stick to the provincials.