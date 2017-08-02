Past the Post: Rosehill and Morphettville Blackbookers

It was Winter Challenge day at Rosehill on Saturday and we saw some nice types step out, as was the case at Morphettville for Lightning Day. Here are the Blackbookers.

Rosehill

Follow

Parkers Piece – Pulled up lame, so it’s a case of completely forgiving. Trials leading in were good, so don’t drop off.

Clear The Beach – Mighty win really, considering the hot tempo and the pressure he copped. Had no right to win but he clung on.

Insensata – Huge in defeat despite finishing second last. Leader ran home home in a tick over 34. Had to be Group l quality to come from the back and win. Her effort was very good.

Prada Miss – Not sure she’s a Saturday class horse, but she’s a good one. Wide, with no cover yet still dashed to the front and was soft on the line. Keen to see where she goes.

Appoint Percy – Had an abrasion, which may explain his weak finish, because on the turn, it looked like there would be no beating him. He was bolting, just couldn’t finish off.

Liapari – Was hard to make ground, and 1600 metres back to 1500 metres probably didn’t suit. Think he is looking for further now so I wouldn’t sack. Honourable mention to Berry Delicious who did make ground.

More To Gain – Wet track and up in trip this time in, he will be winning races. Outstanding return.

Forget

Star Of Monsoon – You are not a city horse – Cairns Cup Carnival isn’t far away. A maiden there looks ideal.

Magical Stance – Wide no cover again, but he doesn’t help himself with his racing manners. He’s too keen and just can’t finish off.

Zourkhan – Not buying the excuse of the firm track, because he had been racing on firmer at Flemington and winning. He can win without me.

Zara Bay – Yep, she can go in again. She was awful, again.

Violent Snow – There is only so many honourable runs you can have. She’s had her last one for me. No more.

Morphettville

Follow

Bold Zamour – He’s flying the old boy. Grand Nationals in SA aren’t far away. He would be very hard to beat in either the hurdle or steeple. Going very well.

Shakopee – Was going to put him down below, but he pulled up lame, so he has an excuse for the poor showing.

Illumicon/La La Luchie – Very good debuts. Illumicon just got lost early on in the straight but once balanced up, he really attacked the line. La La Luchie is going to be an Oaks filly I think for next year. She will love more ground with time and maturity.

Supreme Polarity – Tough watch if you backed this resumer. Clearly wins with a clear run in the straight. Just no luck at a vital stage when building momentum. Lovely return.

Manuel – I want to be forgiving. That track was very shifty and choppy, and he is the sort of horse that doesn’t really excel on that sort of going. Wait until he gets on top of the ground.

Forget

Affray – Could not have had a better run in front by Holder. Given every chance on speed and should have kicked on better. Very disappointing run.

Ducimus – Looked wound up to run well fresh, but you’d have to say disappointing when you consider he was hard in the market and Tommy came over for the ride. Wraps were huge, but a very flat run.