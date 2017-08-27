Five talking points from All Blacks vs Wallabies Bledisloe Game 2

The Wallabies have surprised almost everyone by pushing the All Blacks all the way in the second Bledisloe Cup game. Here are five talking points.

1. One of the greatest games ever?

Phew. Have we caught our breath yet? By every metric, Bledisloe 2 in Dunedin was an absolute classic. There were ebbs and flows, multiple lead changes, scintillating attack, bruising defence, and a nail-biting finish.

If you needed any further convincing about the physicality on show, three All Blacks left the field for concussion Tests, though only Sam Cane was forced to stay off.

The 35-29 loss was heartbreaking for the Wallabies who threw absolutely everything into the contest. Australia may have lost the Bledisloe Cup again, but you suspect this game was just the tonic for thousands of fans who may have lost the faith. What a spectacle.

It was clear this was a different Wallabies side from the outset. We’d barely settled on the sofa when Israel Folau plucked an intercept and ran 80 metres to score in the first minute.

While that try might have been against the run of play, Australia dictated the next 20 minutes. Michael Cheika’s men were committed in defence, disrupting the All Blacks rhythm and forcing mistakes.

Their own handling was more precise than we’ve seen in recent times, stringing passes together and swooping on any loose ball.

In the 11th minute, Michael Hooper wriggled out of a Kieran Read tackle to score. A few minutes later, Will Genia broke clear to link with Hooper who sent Bernard Foley over. If 0-17 after 15 minutes was a plausible score prediction, no one picked the Wallabies to be the ones in front.

2. The Wallabies’ scrum is still an issue

Despite the Wallabies momentum, there were warning signs at scrum time. The Aussie pack was under heavy pressure but largely managed to retain their own ball.

It was from one such messy scrum that Genia made the break for the third try. The sheer force of the Kiwi shove meant that space opened up ahead of the halfback. He took full advantage.

There was a question mark over a potential knock-on but the officials were satisfied it came off his knee. It was the veteran’s best international performance for several years ‒ clean distribution, strong running, and minimal kicking. Perfect.

The real Test came late in the first-half as the All Blacks wrestled back the ascendancy. They camped down in the 22 and set consecutive scrums. Sensing the danger, Cheika hooked Stephen Moore off in the 37th minute for Tatafu Polota-Nau. The replacement steadied the ship somewhat, but the cumulative pressure eventually told. It was back to 14-17 at the break.

3. Nigel Owens has a tendency to get himself in a muddle

The Welsh referee is renowned for his communication skills. He certainly makes an effort to consult clearly with his assistants and keep each captain in the loop. However, this doesn’t mean he always gets things right. There were pivotal calls that went against both teams.

There was a strong case in the first-half to award the All Blacks a penalty try and yellow card Ned Hanigan for lazy offside running that prevented a certain try for Rieko Ioane.

Hanigan was involved in another incident, this time tipped upside down by Brodie Retallick. The nearside assistant flagged for foul play, though on review (admittedly with no close-up angles available) Owens saw nothing in it. It was certainly not an incidental tangle of bodies. There may not have been much force in it, but by the letter of the law, it was at least a penalty.

The biggest headscratcher came in the second-half when Owens seemingly awarded a try to Brodie Retallick amid a heap of bodies. Everyone walked back for the conversion, before Owens belatedly checked with the TMO who deemed there was no clear grounding. In an attempt to save face, Owens claimed he had only signalled for a penalty, not a try. Righto, Nige.

4. Beauden Barrett is the most complete player in world rugby

If we didn’t know it already, Beauden Barrett is bloody good. He has all the tools to dominate games. He has the requisite vision, handling, composure and tactical kicking at flyhalf. He popped up at crucial times in Dunedin to score two tries, one of which clinched the game in the 78th minute.

Perhaps his greatest attribute though is his blinding speed. His shuffling stride doesn’t look like much, but just watch him next time he’s chasing in cover defence. The bloke’s got serious wheels.

The only question mark at times has been his goalkicking, but these past two weeks he’s had his kicking boots well and truly on. All Blacks fans will have been holding their breath when Barrett briefly left the field for a concussion Test. No player on the field had a greater influence.

5. Goal-kicking was the difference

Speaking of kicking boots, Foley clearly left his on the team bus. There’s always an unfair amount of emphasis placed on goalkickers. While 29 players on the pitch have a breather and a drink, one has to slow his heart rate and summon pinpoint precision from his weary legs.

Yet in seesawing games like this one, you need all the points you can get. In total, Foley missed three conversions and one penalty attempt. That’s nine kickable points left out on the field in a game decided by a margin of six. You can call him unlucky for striking the post a few times, but the posts don’t move.

There was so many positives for the Wallabies tonight, it’s unfortunate the result was decided by the only unopposed element of the game. Double practice this week, Bernie.