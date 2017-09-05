Past the post: Randwick and Morphettville Parks blackbookers

Winx stole the show once again at Randwick on Saturday, but she wasn’t the lone act on the program with some other great efforts. Blacktype racing was also at Morphettville, and a Group l winner bounced back to his best.

Randwick

Follow

Beau Geste: He let the punters down, but don’t sack him. He looked to have room for improvement physically and coat-wise. He’s a nice type who will be winning races.

Admiral Jello: He’s a Newcastle Cup winner if Waller/Team Williams send none. His effort out wide in inferior territory with the weight was outstanding. He’s back on track.

Jaminzah: I think if Hugh had his time again, he’d come out given this horse is most effective with clear air early to build momentum. It was a horror show.

Schedule: This was a really good effort in a fast run highway. There was under pressure a fair way out, but I liked the way he finished off without much luck. He can win a highway very soon.

Champagne Cuddles: She’s a star. Barriers, tempo and race patterns have cost her in both runs this time behind Formality. She’s crying out for ground and she will get it now. She’s the filly to follow. Seannie was also tidy.

Dawn Wall: An outstanding return considering the way the track played and the amount of ground she made up. Not sure about the spring, but there is a good race in her, maybe in the autumn. I also have a big tick to My Nordic Hero.

Forget

Multifacets: He’s a milk drinker. He’d teased a bit at Rosehill, but he did bugger all here. He won’t be winning in town anytime soon.

Spieth: This could come back to bite me, but I think he is a pretender. There are only so many times you can excuse him before enough is enough. He had excuses here but was beaten comfortably.

Lasqueti Spirit: What on earth is she doing here? She’d struggle at the midweeks the way she is going. Shew was just awful this time in.

The Virginian: Stable said during the week this horse deserves an Everest slot. Please.

Morphettville Parks

Follow

Ours: He was the first Australian start and his effort was very good under a strange ride from Martin Kelly. He took off a long way out and was left a sitting shot.

Vintage Grove: I want to give him a forgive. He just tracked up behind slow horses, and by the time he got to the outside those in front near the inside were off and gone.

Split Lip: I liked the first up run from this filly. She just hit that flat spot near the turn, but she wound up hard late. Up in trip she can win.

Gailo Chop/Mio Dio: These were outstanding runs. Gailo Chop was given a 12/10 by Allen to get the win, and it was a brilliant one at that. Mio Dio was again very good from the back.

Forget

Enzo the Barber: Too hot and cold for my liking. On his best he’s good, but he was very ordinary here. Hard to trust.