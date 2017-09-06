Past the post: Caulfield and Doomben blackbookers

Group l racing in Australia kicked off at Caulfield with the Memsie Stakes, taken out by Vega Magic. He was great, as were many others on the afternoon, both horse and human. Doomben also had a nine-race card, and I think there are future winners to be found.

Caulfield

Follow

Oregons Day: I loved the win. It was a peach of a ride from Zahra that got her home, but she toughed it out when challenged late. She will only get better.

Violate: What an unbelievable resumption. He had no right to finish where he did given he was back near last in the run. If he jumps more cleanly, he goes close to winning.

Booker: What a run. She did all the work in the race, faced that strong breeze, yet still dashed and hit the front, only to be grabbed late. She’s set for a ripping spring.

So Si Bon: Once he figures out how to jump and put himself in a spot, he will land a Group l race. He’s producing some outstanding sectionals but gives away an impossible start. Sheidel should be a forgive – the stable overall isn’t exactly firing with their big guns.

Humidor/Yankee Rose: A big tick for Humidor. His splits late were excellent given the tempo of the race. He’s right on track. Forgive Yankee Rose, she pulled up lame. Her splits were still good too.

Tiamo Grace: She was the hidden run. I think, had she got clear running at the time she was getting out, she would’ve gone very close. Keep following her as the distances increase.

Forget

Schism/Risqué: I was stunned the money came in for Schism. There is nothing left in the tank with her. As for Risqué, she’s been disgusting this time in and surely a drop in grade or retirement is on the cards.

Trekking: I’m not sure the A-ground was the inside and he was held up a touch, but he was still a bit flat for mine. The wraps on him are not going to come true, I think.

Seaburge: The tempo was against but he went backwards instead of holding or making ground. He’s not a Group l horse.

Doomben

Follow

Lascar: Market said he’d run well, but I think forget he went around. He was ridden far too aggressively, I thought, and he was gone before the turn.

Plucky Girl/Payroll: I think this mares race will be a good form reference. Plucky Girl was given none by Lloyd and should have won. Payroll was fresh and run off her legs, but I loved her final 150 metres and through the line.

Pinolino: This horse pulled up lame – not ideal for a heavily backed favourite.

Cellargirl: This was a huge, huge, huge run. Swap the barriers with Snitz and switch the result. She’s absolutely low flying.

Forget

Beaudacious: Pretty plain, I thought. She had good cover throughout and looked ready to let down, but she didn’t and she was very weak at the end. Hard to trust going forward.

Devil Hawk: Every dog has its day, and that was the case for this horse a few weeks back. He’s a bludger and has produced it in a couple of runs since.

Hanwritten: I forgave his fresh run, but not this effort. It was terrible. He was a beaten horse on the turn. Ordered to trial and rightfully so.

Pindan Pearl: She’s a bludger. Teases too often and doesn’t win. Not sure she will win another.