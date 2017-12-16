Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Beau Mertens rides Cismontane to lead the field on the first lap of race 7 the Emirates Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on November 7, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images for the VRC)

I’m back before Christmas looking to fill some stockings. Last time I did the five bets Mrs Gardenia, Veranes and Get The Picture all did the job nicely for us.

Looking to continue on this Saturday so here are the five bets for this weekend.

Bet One- Win- Randwick Race Two Number 6 Victorem

I think anything better than even money will do me fine. Looks the good thing of the day. Very promising three year old resuming for the Jenny Graham stable at Port Macquarie. Should be unbeaten from three outings but he buck jumped on debut at Casino.

Has had two trials to prepare for his return, the latest at Rosehill when second to Music Magnate in 52.20 for the 900m. Horses who run sub 53 at Rosehill generally win.

Bet Two- Each-Way- Randwick Race Six Number 11 Vaucluse Bay

I think each way at around the $21-$26,he is well and truly over the odds. He resumed over 1500m at Rosehill three weeks ago and despite the form guide saying he didn’t do much, the late splits were sound given the leader/winner Dreamforce had an absolute picnic in front and dashed on the home turn, giving nothing from the back a look in, but this horse ran the fastest final 600m of the race.

Up to the mile is ideal and he has plenty of scope.

Bet Three- Win- Caulfield Race Nine Number 13 Creativity

Looks a tough meeting at the Heath, but I think this girl should take some beating. Ellerton/Zahra trained mare who resumed over 1100m on Ballarat Cup Day where she was completely unwanted in betting but despite that she loomed large to win, only to be bloused late by the in form SA galloper Via Balciano. Should come right on from that, maps super and is a second up winner.

Bet Four- Win- Doomben Race Five Number 2 Long Time Ago

If you can get even money, take it. You’d think only bad luck beats her. Brilliant ride by McEvoy got her home first up in the Summoned, beating home a subsequent winner in Mrs Gardenia.

She then ran over 1800m at Sandown where she sat on speed all the way and tried very hard but was grabbed right on the peg by Night’s Watch, who had no luck in the Werribee Cup, so that form reads very well, should lead for fun here and win.

Bet Five- Win- Doomben Race Seven Number 3 Pierata

$3 is more than acceptable for a quality three year old. Greg Hickman trains this three year old who trialled up a storm prior to resuming in the Winning Rupert where he won like a really good horse.

Got lost on the bend and lost a bit of momentum but once he balanced up, he savaged the line and spanked them. Has the run under the belt and the experience around Doomben.