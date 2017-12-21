Behind the barriers: Five bets for Thursday

There are three TAB meetings across Australia this Thursday, with the main one being at Wyong for Magic Millions Day, so here are my five bets for the seven-race card.

Bet 1: Each-way – Race 2, number 1: Mr Smart

I think each way this horse can run a really nice race. He loomed to win last time out over 1850 metres at Newcastle, but he just petered out of it late. He should get a soft trip out the back from the draw and Avdulla can wind him up and have the last say. There are a lot of convictions with this field, but I’ll lean his way in a tough race.

Bet 2: Each-way – Race 4, number 5: Senor Gaudi

I think double figures is a crazy price for a quality horse, and again the bookies are underestimating just how good Lloyd Kennewell is as a trainer. His run at Ballarat on the mud was a beauty even though he is much better on top of the ground, which is what we will get here. I think he’ll run a beauty at good odds.

Bet 3: Win – Race 5, number 7: Barbeque

Godolphin gelding that resumes after over seven months in the paddock. He was down to resume in the spring but the stable pulled the pin. He’s back this time and ready to race off a couple of really nice trials. The horse looks forward enough to my eye to run well fresh, and there is a bit of early market support to suggest he’ll go close.

Bet 4: Win – Race 6, number 2: Bondi

This is the feature race of the day and I think this bloke can park off a hot speed and have last say. He debuted in the Breeders Plate and was outstanding behind Performer, who is currently the Slipper favourite. His recent trial here was good, and if he draws a lovely gate, I think he’ll be strongest at the end of a brutal 1100 metres.

Bet 5: Each-way – Race 7, number 8: Koonunga

From the draw and how it maps, I think each way at $7 is a crazy price. The odds should be far shorter. She was bumped into a low-flying Pecans first up at Gosford before a gutsy second at Newcastle behind Vinnie Power, who ran third in the Gosford race. She should get a lovely run from gate two with Blake Shinn steering. I think she can only run well.