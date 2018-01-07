Behind the barriers: Five bets for Sunday

With the forecast for extreme heat, the Caulfield and Gawler metro meetings from Saturday will now be run and won on Sunday. Here are my five suggested bets across the two meetings.

Bet 1: win – Caulfield Race 4, number 13: Keen

I’m not surprised he has been crunched in early betting. This Busuttin/Young trained galloper, who was hard in the market when debuting under the lights at Cranbourne and despite being niggled at a fair way from home, lengthened nicely when Baster asked for the effort and he drew right away for a dominant win. I have it from a good lead that they are sending him straight to town.

Bet 2: each-way – Caulfield Race 5, number seven: Invisible Girl

I think this mare can run a really good race at near double figures. Lloyd Kennewell trained mare who is racing so well at the moment. She ran over 1000 metres on the Parks track last time out, where she sat off a hot speed and tried hard but Itz Invincible was trucking and was too dominant on the line. Like her up to 1100 metres and she’ll be strong late with clear air.

Bet 3: win – Caulfield Race 6, number two: Widgee Turf

Anything in black figures will do me fine. He resumed with a strong win in the mud at Sandown before going to the Valley, where he was expected to win and ran up to that with a dominant display. He’s just starting to creep up in the weights now, but I can’t go away from him and what he’s done. Looks a good thing.

Bet 4: win – Gawler Race 2, number 3: Flying Krupt

Pretty confident she can get the job done. She’s a Phillip Stokes filly on the quick back up after racing over the 1050 metres last Saturday at Morphettville and duly saluting, aided by a brilliant ride from Dom Tourneur, who saved ground nearer the inside and got the splits at the right time. 1200 metres is no issue. She should be hard fit now and has class and quality about her.

Bet 5: win – Gawler Race 6, number six: Danuki

Very well placed to my eye from Clinton McDonald. He looks well placed against this lot after a last start second on his home track behind the low-flying Crystal Dreamer. Around 1100 metres looks his pet trip, she maps well, senior jock on, next to no depth, fit – ticks the boxes.