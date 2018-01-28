Past the post: Caulfield blackbookers

The early start wasn’t a deterrent for punters who went to Caulfield on Saturday for a nine-race card, where they saw the previews for the Blue Diamond as well as the John Dillon Stakes.

Race 1: Cape Grim Beef Plate 2000 metres

I have eyes only for the winner, Night’s Watch. He had no right to win given they absolutely crawled mid-race and he was out at the back. Still he rounded them up out wide and ran sub-34 final 600 metres. His was my win of the day.

I was on The Chairman and after 400 metres when he looked the one to beat. He looked home, but he didn’t see it out. It’s all about the Weir runner. He has been up a while but continues to race so well.

BIG WATCH. Night's Watch comes with a sharp finish from the back to score. pic.twitter.com/EgskrhaySb — Racing.com (@Racing) January 27, 2018

Race 3: Ladbrokes Blue Diamond Preview (Fillies) 1000 metres

If you were on Oohood, it was just an utter nightmare. Quite frankly she should have bolted in but just had no luck. But I’d also keep an eye on the Freedman filly Downloads. Her splits were outstanding out wide, and considering she was on debut, she might be the number one to follow, just ahead of Oohood.

She's small in stature but big in HEART. Lady Horseowner goes 2/2! pic.twitter.com/oz37nDLYPE — Racing.com (@Racing) January 27, 2018

Race 5: Ladbrokes Odds Boost Handicap (70) 1400 metres

It was a pretty sick watch if you were on Notio. It was a very poor choice of tactics by Dunn on the horse. He could have easily held a forward spot but decided to snag back on a day where being in the first four was the A1 spot to be. He clearly ran the fastest final 600 metres of the race. He’s flying this horse. He deserves a win, and if placed right, he can definitely get it.

Despite lugging a big weight, Runson showcases a nice turn of foot under @lil_spaino96. pic.twitter.com/IJv8MuMFBi — Racing.com (@Racing) January 27, 2018

Race 8: John Dillon Stakes 1400 metres

I think this might be a handy form race for this level and slightly better. The winner was too good – he had a picnic. Dollar For Dollar was wide but had no cover throughout. The sneaky one for value could well be Royal Rapture. He was first up off a decent break and was wide most of the way. He was off the bit a fair way out but stuck on really well. He’ll improve big time off this run.

Tshahitsi fights like a tiger to claim top honours in the Listed John Dillon Stakes. pic.twitter.com/wr2ynzcjbH — Racing.com (@Racing) January 27, 2018

Race 9: Ladbrokes Handicap 1700 metres

Thought the effort of Jacquinot Bay was gallant. He just copped far too much pressure in front at the hands of Sohool. That sealed his fate, but I thought he stuck on quite well in defeat behind Morton’s Fork. He’s a tough bugger, so I don’t think this will bust him moving forward. He can bounce back soon with a more economical run in transit.

Morton's Fork EATS up the 1700m. An easy watch for punters in the lucky last. pic.twitter.com/mOBOBZkxjq — Racing.com (@Racing) January 27, 2018

Horses to forget

Articus: Cooked at this level.

Overstep: Has teased for a while but is yet to deliver.