Behind the barriers: Five bets for Tuesday February 20

Four meetings across Australia this Tuesday, with the main focus being on Wyong and Sale, backed up by a Queensland double header at Mackay and Gatton.

Here are the five bets across all meetings.

Bet One- Win- Race Three Number 8 Onthetake

If she is at each way odds, back her both totes. Debuted in the Widden where she did have a bit of market support at long odds and ran accordingly, clocking some really good splits late behind Fiesta, rated as a leading Slipper contender.

This is a massive drop in depth for her and she only has to get cover from the draw to look the winner.

Bet Two- Win- Mackay Race Five Number 2 Marquant

Former Team Hawkes galloper making his Queensland debut for the Julieann Lancaster yard. This horse had five starts for the Hawkes camp and for the most part ran well in some nice races behind above average types.

Did have the tendency to be non competitive early but that seems gone after a nice trial win at Rocky where he was on speed throughout. On his Southern form, he should be winning.

Bet Three- Win- Gatton Race One Number 1 Shakira

Could be a big day for the Ben Currie team at Gatton and they should start the day on the right note via Shakira, who had her first run for the stable on the new home track at Toowoomba in a maiden where she started odds on and won like an odds on pop, running decent time relative to the meeting.

Little break between runs no concern for me, no depth here, should be winning.

Bet Four- Win- Gatton Race Seven Number 1 Dreamscope

You’d think only bad luck gets this bloke beat. Tick over three weeks between runs since racing over the 1350m at Doomben where he was on speed throughout and fought on well but just died on the run late behind Mr Belagio.

Freshened up and up to 1400m now, which isn’t an ideal scenario, but he gets weight relief and finds a very winnable race

Bet Five- Win- Sale Race Two Number 8 Jungle Fish

Mick Kent trains this filly and she should be putting this lot away. Heavily backed when debuting in a Sandown maiden where she got back off them in the small field before presenting wider and finishing off hard to just miss when a narrow third to Hermanito.

Few unknowns here but what we do know is that this girl looks very good.