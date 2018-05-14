Why Ricky Ponting must be Australia’s mentor

Australian cricket is going through a period of transition, not just within the team with two of its mainstay batsman and leader suspended, but also off the field, where there has been effort to change the team’s attitude.

You might very well call this attitude change ‘un-Australia’, as was visible when newly appointed Test captain Tim Paine led his team to shake hands with the South African players, with whom they were at loggerheads for the entire series.

With Darren Lehmann to deciding to call it quits, Justin Langer, the natural successor, has taken over as full-time coach for all three forms. He’s perhaps the right guy from a successful era who has proven coaching ability, as he demonstrated with Western Australia, and who can guide the team with a culture that will be best suited to the country.

Australia can use services of Ricky Ponting to maximum effect. Ponting recently signed on for a commentary stint with Channel Seven, but will still take up a coaching role if required. Ponting has made it no secret on his desire to coach Australia, and during this transition phase is when you need successful players of the past to come in and feed energy to the younger lot.

It could be simple advice, some mental training or some harsh words that could really knock some sense into the brains of individuals on the team – Ponting has been known wear his heart on his sleeve, and its no secret how much performing for the team meant to him.

In 2013, in the middle of a form dip while captaining IPL team Mumbai Indians, he decided to sit out of some games and let Rohit Sharma lead team. The result was that the Indians won the trophy, but nembers of the team couldn’t help but be amazed at how Ricky Ponting was still contributing behind the scenes.

Ponting was giving throwdowns to players as well as guiding younger players, such as Nitish Rana and Unmukt Chand. In 2015, after a four-match losing streak, Ricky was called again, and this time he said to the entire team that they were there to win the IPL. Sharma said afterwards that, “He is someone who is so charged up all the time. He passes on that to all the young players.That is how he plays the game. He is an inspirational leader”.

The three-time World Cup-winner was instrumental in not only shaping the 2015-16 Mumbai Indians squad but also for unearthing and nurturing talents like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who are now regulars in the Indian cricket team. He also played an important part in supporting and marshalling players like Jos Buttler and Krunal Pandya to get the best out of them.

Even this year he was seen being giving tips to a great Indian talent and under-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw, who has time and again showed what he is going to be in future. Perhaps backing from a great like Ricky helped him in his transition to international cricket.

Australia find themselves with questions being raised about everything they do. Langer is the right man with not just the credentials but also the character to take the reins, but Ponting is from the same school of thought, and his attitude and experience will help the Australian team.

Ponting has been around the team for a while now, and when Australia won the tri-series against New Zealand and England after a poor showing in the ODI series, Ponting was given lot of credit for the turnaround.

Ricky backed pacers Billy Stanlake, Kane Richardson and AJ Tye, who are as good as any to be called into the ODI team when the fast-bowler battery is short of men due to injury or the need to take time off to recharge, with the cricket calendar more packed then ever before. Perhaps time off for reflection could serve him better.

Ricky comes into team as a man in charge, but he doesn’t change the whole dynamic, as he belongs to the same school of thoughts as Langer.

Darren Lehmann, considering how hectic the schedule could be, endorsed a different coach for red and white-ball cricket. Perhaps a few years down the line that could be an option, with Ricky Ponting taking over the role for the shorter formats and also for tours to India in 2021, where his tips could be handy.

Justin Langer said in the press conference his pinnacle would be to do win a Test series in India in 2021 like his team did back in 2004. Ponting can play a role over there as batting consultant, having now had the experience of playing as a player and coach.

The role of coach sometimes isn’t just behind the scenes but also facing the media, taking criticism from experts and ex-players while not getting bogged down. Punter had a lot of that in his playing days and successfully tackled all of those talks without letting that affect his game. Ponting can be the shield if needed, with his strong character and personality an asset as long as he keeps the team united.