"Heartbroken" Serena Williams retirement highlights massive issue at Wimbledon

A slippery Centre Court surface has curtailed a “heartbroken” Serena Williams’ latest title challenge at Wimbledon, forced to retire from the tournament in the first round.

Seven-times singles winner Williams slipped during the fifth game against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and needed a medical timeout.

Even though the American returned after a 10-minute delay and hit a handful of winners, the pain in her right leg appeared too severe and she had to quit in tears.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

“I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on Centre Court so meaningful,” a statement from Williams read.

“Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me.”

It was a sad end to her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th grand slam and sparked a debate about the impact of the roof being closed on Centre Court at the All England Club.

“It was very slippery. I fell as well,” Sasnovich said.

Williams had made a positive start in SW19, breaking the Belarusian early on before the slip contributed towards the American being broken to leave the match at 3-3 when she required a trainer.

On returning to Centre Court, Williams was given a huge ovation which left her close to tears before the size of the task at hand hit home.

Advertisement

A couple of big winners landed but once Williams tried to serve the pain became too much – causing the second retirement in quick succession on Wimbledon’s main stage.

Roger Federer’s first-round meeting with Adrian Mannarino also came to a premature end, with the Frenchman slipping and injuring his right knee in the final exchanges of the fourth set.

“This is obviously terrible that it’s back-to-back matches and it hits Serena as well,” Federer said.

“Oh, my God, I can’t believe it.

“I do feel it feels a tad more slippery maybe under the roof…You do have to move very, very carefully out there.

“If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down.”

The All England Club in a statement said the wettest two opening days of Wimbledon “in almost a decade” indirectly led to “additional moisture” on the grass at Centre Court while the retractable roof has been closed for long periods.

Advertisement

Yet it was not only Centre Court where players had problems with their footing.

Coco Gauff on Court Two was unable to stay on her feet on numerous occasions as she managed to get past Francesca Jones 7-5 6-4.

“I think everybody saw me slipping and sliding,” American teen Gauff said.

“With Serena, it was hard for me to watch that… She got me into tennis, so it is hard to watch any player get injured but especially her.”

There will be one Williams sister in the second round after five-times Wimbledon champion Venus triumphed over Mihaela Buzarnescu 7-5 4-6 6-4.

The 41-year-old Williams defied her age to claim her 90th tournament singles win and book a meeting with Ons Jabeur, the 21st seed.

Fellow former winner Angelique Kerber, champion in 2018, was among the other women to advance to the second round along with fellow seeds Karolina Pliskova, Elise Mertens, Barbora Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula.

© AAP