Kiwi Super Rugby team boss admits players ignored cabin crew's mask orders

Another day, another faux pas for a New Zealand rugby team.

Highlanders’ CEO Roger Clarke has confirmed that some players on a flight home after Sunday’s loss to the Hurricanes travelled without masks, with allegations that they ignored requests from cabin attendants to do so.

The embarrassing mea culpa comes a day after New Zealand Rugby apologised for an International Women’s Day tweet from the All Blacks featuring two players – Aaron Smith and Sevu Reece – with controversial histories.

Clark said no players on the flight had tested positive for the virus so far but acknowledged the players’ behaviour was unacceptable.

“We’ve received the allegations and we’re taking them very seriously,” Clark was reported as saying by the Otago Daily Times.

“We’ve got very strict Covid protocols and we’re trying our best to keep it out of our team, let alone out of our community.

“It’s pretty disappointing that anybody wasn’t wearing a mask on the plane.

“I was on the plane as well, so I did see a couple of guys that weren’t wearing them.

“That’s something we’ve addressed and are addressing.”

A person on the flight told the Otago Daily Times that players were walking around the plane without wearing masks and some were continually asked to put their masks on, but ignored the cabin crew.

One player was said to have walked on the plane without a mask and ignored requests to put one on.

Players were also scattered around the plane and some not wearing masks were seated next to members of the public.

Highlanders captain Smith was said to have worn his mask throughout the whole flight.

The Highlanders on Wednesday said there were “a few cases” of Covid-19 in the group, although declined to offer details around who had contracted the virus.

Sam Gilbert and Fetuli Paea were left out of the matchday 23 after having started each of the first three games.