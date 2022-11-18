The World Cup dark horses: Can these sides make a run in Qatar?

At every World Cup there is always a side with little expectations that manages to navigate the group stage and go deep into the knockout rounds of the tournament.

A number of factors, such as a controversial decision, a favourable group or a big team being knocked out can contribute to a dark horse’s run.

South Korea had a memorable run in 2002, while Russia rode the waves of being the host nation in 2018.

Once you factor in how many sides are carrying injuries, the searing heat outside and air-conditioned pitches inside, the chances of multiple dark horses getting through seems likely.

Senegal is an early favourite.

The African continent has not lived up to its billing at past World Cups and Senegal’s ability to get out the group will be heavily dependent on the shoulders of Sadio Mane, who is under an injury cloud.

Uruguay is ushering in the new guard, but still are able to call upon Diego Godin, Luiz Suarez and Edison Cavani in the trio’s last-ever World Cup.

Denmark is a very settled squad and has the players in key position to hurt teams – as seen by their victory over France in the Nations Cup.

Then there is Serbia, a side that very little has been spoken of.

It is a squad with several players who progressed to the senior team, after being part of the under-20 World Cup win in 2015.

Finishing first in their group to qualify for Qatar, including a memorable 2-1 victory in Lisbon against Portugal, 2022 will be Serbia’s third time playing at the World Cup.

Legendary coach Dragan Stojkovic has completely altered the team’s shape, now playing a 3-4-1-2 that is very awkward for rival sides to match up against.

Even more so, when you take into account that Serbia is the tallest side at the tournament with an average height of 191 centimetres.

When the side attacks, one of the two central midfielders drops back to become an auxiliary centre-back.

While out of possession and defending, the two wingbacks revert to fullbacks, providing additional protection to a defence that rocks and sways.

On paper, Serbia will have one of the best attacks at Qatar – a mix of pure physicality and creativity.

Burly Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović, who is prolific on the international stage, will partner the technically skilful Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, with Fiorentina’s Luka Jovic an able deputy off the bench.

The aggressive attack will be supported by an equally star-studded midfield.

Ajax’s Dusan Tadic is the side’s playmaker, Juventus’s Filip Kostic and PAOK’s Andrija Zivkovic will provide the crosses from either flank, while Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić delivers extra creativity in a box-to-box midfield role.

Sevilla’s Nemanja Gudelj, Getafe’s Nemanja Maksimovic, Torino’s Sasa Lukic & Verona’s Ivan Ilic will fight for positions in the crucial engine room – playing as a double pivot.

Offensively it is a very strong side, but there are major concerns defensively.

Serbia struggles to keep clean sheets, even with defenders and goalkeepers playing for big club sides – including Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic anchoring the defence.

The opening group match against Brazil has all the makings of a classic.

Mutual respect is high between the two countries, dating back decades – with Serbia being dubbed the Brazilians of Europe for their technical skills & Serbia’s national team stadium previously called the Marakana, named after the famous Brazilian stadium.

Perennial participant Cameroon is also in the group, as is Switzerland.

The Swiss feature several players born in the Balkans and there is a lot of bad blood between the sides – given the controversy of this same match at the previous World Cup.

Realistically, finishing second and advancing to the round of 16 should be a bear minimum given the talent. A best-case scenario dependent on results, could see a run to the quarter finals

Serbia has the potential to be the dark horse in Qatar, but their confidence in scoring more than their opponents may be the team’s downfall – especially when you take into consideration the fragility of the backline.