Behind the barriers: Five bets for the weekend

After a couple of fat weeks, it was a bit of a howler last Saturday so here’s hoping to bounce back in a big way, starting on Friday night at Canterbury.

Here are my five bets for the long weekend.

Bet 1: Win – Canterury Race Seven, Number 11 Viceman

Looks the standout bet on the program. Did a power of work on debut at Canberra yet still bolted in before going to Warwick Farm where he looked a little unlucky.

Joe Pride then dropped him back to the provincials last week at Gosford and he trotted up after leading. Gets favours on speed here I suspect and I think he’ll just win again despite the class rise.

Bet 2: Win-Multi – Plein Ciel (Caulfield R7) into Gallic Chieftain (Morphettville Parks R6)

I think the opening price for this multi was around $4.50, which I thought was outstanding odds because both should bolt up.

I have a huge opinion of Plein Ciel. He could develop into a Group l horse so he should take care of them at Caulfield whereas Gallic Chieftain should be $1.10 to win, not even money.

Form around him is outstanding and what he faces this Saturday, it should be no harder work than a barrier trial.

Bet 3: Win – Warwick Farm Race Three, Number 1 Harlem Lady

This mare looks the best on the card at the Farm. Her two efforts this time in have been very good, most notably last time out over 1350m at Rosehill when chasing hard to just miss out on picking up in form mare Bonny O’Reilly.

Looks so well in at the weights after the claim, good record at the track, and should be at peak fitness, plus a wet track won’t harm her chances. Keen.

Bet 4: Each-Way- Warwick Farm Race Eight Number 10 Lady Jivago

This is a very wide and open contest with a number of chances, but I think the price of Lady Jivago looks a touch of overs.

She has had little luck in recent times yet has run very well, the latest coming a fortnight back behind Suspense when shuffled back with plenty to offer. I think with clear running here, she’ll take some beating. A strong $17-$21 is the price you’ll get, and that is a great each way bet for mine.

Bet 5: Win- Coffs Harbour Race Seven Number 9 Star Fest

Best bet of the weekend and so far, just about the best bet of 2017. He has been luckless in all three runs this time in, most notably last time out over the same track/distance.

To put it bluntly, it was a severe case of pilot error that cost him the win given the jockey was just far too negative from the good draw and from that point on, it was a nightmare.

Graham is back on, draws well, and with any kind of normal luck, he’ll win.