Yankee Rose returns positive drug test

The David Vandyke-trained Yankee Rose has returned a positive test dating back to her second place finish in the Flight Stakes at Randwick on October 1.

A post-race urine sample was found to contain a substance called Ketorolac, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory commonly associated with pain relief.

The substance is one that has caused some controversy in its use for racehorses and as such is currently banned by the racing body of New South Wales.

It was announced on Monday by Racing NSW Stewards that two separate official racing labs had notified them of the positive test, including the Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory and Racing Analytical Services Limited.

An inquiry into the findings has already been scheduled for Friday the 20th of January at the Racing NSW offices in Sydney.

Interestingly, Yankee Rose bounced back from her second place finish at Randwick with a win at Randwick in the Group 1 Spring Champion Stakes just one week later.

Then again two weeks later, she rode beautifully to third place in a Cox Plate dominated by Winx.

Both results will no doubt be brought into question during the enquiry as controversy reigns over the findings.

Yankee Rose has four wins and three place finishes from nine starts in a career that began less than 18-months ago for the daughter of All American.